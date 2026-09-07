Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays fell 6-1 to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday but ultimately took two of three games in the series.

Now, on Monday night, they’re in Sacramento to begin a three-game series against the Athletics as they continue their push for an American League playoff spot with exactly 18 regular-season games remaining.

Ahead of the matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider announced some notable changes to the starting lineup, including one involving veteran slugger George Springer.

Blue Jays Announce Springer Decision

After sitting out Sunday’s series finale against Kansas City, Springer will return to the starting lineup Monday against the A’s as the designated hitter. That’s where he’s primarily played over the last few months while dealing with lingering injuries.

He’ll bat second behind center fielder Brett Bateman and ahead of first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/7 B. Bateman CF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 3B N. Lukes RF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw LF D. Cease SP.”

Blue Jays 9/7 B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw LF D. Cease SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 7, 2026

Springer’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season and sixth year with the Blue Jays, Springer has appeared in 111 games and 408 at-bats. He’s recorded 53 runs, 102 hits, 14 home runs and 48 RBIs while batting .250 with a .414 slugging percentage and a .739 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto enters Monday night in the middle of a very tight playoff race with a 72-72 record.

The Blue Jays sit 13.5 games back in the AL East but remain firmly in the Wild Card race. They’re just half a game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the third and final spot.

A win against the A’s would move Toronto back into a tie with Cleveland for that final playoff spot.