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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Royals Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: George Springer #4 celebrates with Andrés Giménez #0 of the Toronto Blue Jays after scoring in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are back in action Tuesday night after taking Monday off as they begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature veteran right-hander Max Scherzer for Toronto and righty Seth Lugo for Kansas City, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made some notable changes to his starting lineup following Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

Springer has dealt with lingering shoulder soreness and has increasingly taken on a platoon role for Toronto.

After starting Sunday’s game and batting cleanup, Springer will sit Tuesday night. Toronto has followed a similar pattern with him lately, starting him for a game or two before giving him a day off.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/25 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B J. Sanchez DH E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP.”

Springer’s 2026 Season

It’s been somewhat of a down year for the 13-year MLB veteran. Springer has appeared in 100 games and recorded 371 at-bats.

He’s recorded 46 runs, 89 hits, 12 home runs and 41 RBIs while batting .240 with a .391 slugging percentage and a .708 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

After reaching the World Series less than a year ago and nearly winning it, Toronto now finds itself fighting for its postseason lives with just over 30 games remaining.

The Blue Jays enter Tuesday with a 64-68 record, putting them 14.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. However, they’re just 2.0 games out of a Wild Card spot in a tightly packed American League race.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Royals Series

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