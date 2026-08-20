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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision During Rays Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays as they enter the series finale on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, which will feature right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber on the bump for Toronto and lefty Ian Seymour for the Rays, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a notable lineup change featuring veteran George Springer, who’s been dealing with what seems to be a lingering shoulder injury that has led him to miss a handful of games over the last two weeks.

Blue Jays Announce Springer Decision

The veteran outfielder was not in the starting lineup for Wednesday night’s game. However, he did make one pinch-hitting appearance late but did not record a hit or get on base.

For Thursday’s finale, though, Schneider has put Springer back into the starting lineup, and he’ll bat cleanup while remaining out defensively as he’s slotted as the team’s designated hitter.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/20 C. McAdoo 3B D. Cameron LF A. Kirk C G. Springer DH K. Okamoto 1B A. Giménez SS E. Clement 2B M. Straw CF N. Lukes RF S. Bieber SP.”

Springer’s 2026 Season

It hasn’t been the perfect 2026 campaign for the soon-to-be 37-year-old.

He’s currently in his 13th MLB season and his sixth as a member of the Blue Jays, where he’s appeared in 96 games and logged 356 at-bats. He’s recorded 45 runs, 83 hits, 12 home runs, and 38 RBIs while batting just .233 with a .388 slugging percentage and a .702 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is 62-66 after losing on Thursday, but they remain firmly in the American League Wild Card picture.

They’re currently just 1.0 game out of a Wild Card spot and will begin a three-game road series against the New York Yankees on Friday in the Bronx.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision During Rays Series

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