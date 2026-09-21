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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Orioles Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 18: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks in the dugout prior to a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays got a much-needed victory on Sunday in their series finale against the Texas Rangers.

However, they still lost two out of three in the series and remain 3.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot with just six regular-season games remaining.

On Monday night, they’ll begin a series against the Baltimore Orioles, and ahead of the matchup, which will feature the return of right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage for Toronto, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made some notable changes to his starting lineup.

Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision

After sitting Springer on Sunday and using him once off the bench as a pinch hitter, the veteran slugger will return to the starting lineup for Monday’s opener. He’ll bat fourth in the order while serving as the designated hitter.

Also notable, the Blue Jays do not have superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup after he left Sunday’s game with lower-back tightness. Sean Keys will start at first base in his place.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/21 B. Bateman CF A. Kirk C N. Lukes RF G. Springer DH S. Keys 1B K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith LF A. Giménez SS E. Clement 2B T. Yesavage SP.”

Looking at Springer’s 13th MLB Season

Time has flown by for Springer, who’s about to wrap up his 13th MLB season in the coming days unless the Blue Jays can reach the postseason.

He remains a very productive player despite stepping into a more limited role, mainly serving as a DH now instead of an everyday outfielder.

He’s appeared in 122 games and, across 447 at-bats, is hitting .248 with 57 runs, 111 hits, 15 home runs, and 53 RBIs while slugging .407 with a .730 OPS.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce George Springer Decision Before Orioles Series

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