Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Cardinals Series

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Washington Nationals (on the road).

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kazuma Okamoto (who started at first base) finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/31 N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH D. Varsho CF E. Clement 2B J. Sánchez LF B. Valenzuela C A. Giménez SS D. Cease SP”

Okamoto (who is batting 3rd) has been moved to third base on Friday.

He comes into the night batting .231 with 89 hits, 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, 57 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his first MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Thomas Hall: “John Schneider said Vladdy felt good testing out his hamstring yesterday & today on the field. Back in there, hitting 2nd & starting at 1B.”

@sophiebluejays: “The top of the order should always be Lukes, Clement. Why do they keep doing this”

@TylerEffect04: “Sweep and don’t trade Springer and maybe just maybe”

@TorontoEnjoyer: “I hope that playing tonight doesn’t cause Vladdys injuries to get worse”

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