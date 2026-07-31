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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Cardinals Series

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TORONTO, CANADA - APRIL 27: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays wears a fan giveaway Ernie Clement hockey jersey ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 27, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Washington Nationals (on the road).

Most recently, the Blue Jays won by a score of 5-2 on Wednesday.

Kazuma Okamoto (who started at first base) finished with three hits, two RBIs and two runs in five at-bats.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after a 3-2 victory against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 27, 2026 in Washington, DC.

For Friday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/31 N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B G. Springer DH D. Varsho CF E. Clement 2B J. Sánchez LF B. Valenzuela C A. Giménez SS D. Cease SP”

Okamoto (who is batting 3rd) has been moved to third base on Friday.

He comes into the night batting .231 with 89 hits, 24 home runs, 68 RBIs, 57 runs and one stolen base in 106 games.

The 30-year-old is in the middle of his first MLB season.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning of the baseball game at Tropicana Field on May 5, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Thomas Hall: “John Schneider said Vladdy felt good testing out his hamstring yesterday & today on the field. Back in there, hitting 2nd & starting at 1B.”

@sophiebluejays: “The top of the order should always be Lukes, Clement. Why do they keep doing this”

@TylerEffect04: “Sweep and don’t trade Springer and maybe just maybe”

@TorontoEnjoyer: “I hope that playing tonight doesn’t cause Vladdys injuries to get worse”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyKazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 4, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Cardinals Series

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