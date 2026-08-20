Toronto Blue Jays Announce Kazuma Okamoto Change Before Rays Series Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays, which sets up an intriguing series finale on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the finale, which will feature right-handed pitcher Shane Bieber for Toronto and lefty Ian Seymour for the Rays, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a few tweaks to his lineup, one of which features slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

Blue Jays Announce Okamoto Change

Okamoto got the start at first base on Wednesday night and hit in the cleanup spot behind Alejandro Kirk, Nathan Lukes, and Brett Bateman.

However, for Thursday’s finale, Schneider has moved Okamoto down one spot to the fifth hole. He’s also put George Springer back into the lineup and moved him into the cleanup spot, while keeping Kirk third, putting Daz Cameron second, and Charles McAdoo in the leadoff spot.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/20 C. McAdoo 3B D. Cameron LF A. Kirk C G. Springer DH K. Okamoto 1B A. Giménez SS E. Clement 2B M. Straw CF N. Lukes RF S. Bieber SP.”

Blue Jays 8/20 C. McAdoo 3B

D. Cameron LF

A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

K. Okamoto 1B

A. Giménez SS

E. Clement 2B

M. Straw CF

N. Lukes RF S. Bieber SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 20, 2026

Okamoto’s 2026 Season

It’s been a remarkable rookie season since coming over from Japan for Okamoto. While the Blue Jays have been underwhelming after reaching the World Series less than a year ago, Okamoto has been one of the bright spots.

He’s appeared in 123 games for the Blue Jays and, across 452 at-bats, is hitting .228, slugging .431, and maintaining a .732 OPS.

Okamoto has recorded 66 runs, 103 hits, 25 home runs, and 73 RBIs. He’ll look to help the Blue Jays make a playoff push in the American League as they sit 1.0 game out of a Wild Card spot.