Toronto Blue Jays Announce Personal Andres Gimenez News Before Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays secured a massive 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday to win the series and move to within a half-game of a Wild Card spot.

On Friday, they’ll begin a series on the road against the Kansas City Royals. Before all the action, though, the Blue Jays took some time to show love to star infielder Andres Gimenez.

It’s Gimenez’s 28th Birthday!

Born on Sept. 4, Gimenez officially turned 28 on Friday and will likely be in the lineup to take the field alongside his teammates for another critical game down the stretch of the MLB regular season.

“Happy Birthday to our Gold Glove shortstop,” the Blue Jays posted on social media.

Happy Birthday to our Gold Glove shortstop 🥳 pic.twitter.com/c3IrhRmTF5 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 4, 2026

Blue Jays Fans React on Social Media

Toronto fans, as expected, sent their birthday wishes to Gimenez, who’s currently in his second season with the Blue Jays and seventh year in the MLB.

“Happy Birthday Mr. Clutch!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “happy gime day!”

Another fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Agent 0.”

“Happy Birthday Andres! Let’s get a birthday home run and win today!!” a fan shared.

One more commented, “HAPPY ANDRES GIMENEZ DAY.”

Gimenez’s 2026 Season

Once again, Gimenez continues to be the model of consistency for a defensive infielder, as he remains one of the best year in and year out.

He’s a three-time Gold Glove winner, potentially on his way to a fourth, a one-time All-Star and a one-time Platinum Glove winner.

Gimenez has also become formidable at the plate, currently batting .243 across 412 at-bats. He’s recorded 35 runs, 100 hits, eight home runs and 52 RBIs while slugging .354 with a .642 OPS.