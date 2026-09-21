Toronto Blue Jays Announce Pitcher News Before Pivotal Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays lost their weekend series against the Texas Rangers, but still managed to secure a win on Sunday to keep themselves alive in the American League Wild Card race.

With a 77-79 overall record and six games remaining in the regular season, the Blue Jays sit 3.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox for the final Wild Card spot.

Now, on Monday, Toronto enters a pivotal series on the road when they travel to Camden Yards for a divisional series against the Baltimore Orioles, who you can almost guarantee will be looking to end the Blue Jays’ season.

Blue Jays Announce Pitcher News

Ahead of Game 1 of the series, Toronto has officially announced their probable starting pitchers for the three-game set against Baltimore via MLB.com.

The only day that remains undecided for both teams is Wednesday.

Monday: RHP Trey Yesavage (5-5, 3.65 ERA, 91 strikeouts) vs. RHP Shane Baz (6-15, 4.11 ERA, 152 strikeouts)

Tuesday: RHP Max Scherzer (3-8, 6.07 ERA, 54 strikeouts) vs. RHP Chris Bassitt (8-5, 4.64 ERA, 72 strikeouts)

Wednesday: TBD vs. TBD

Monday will mark Yesavage’s return after he spent about seven weeks on the IL with left knee inflammation that required meniscus surgery.

Blue Jays’ 2026 Pitching Staff

Toronto boasts one of the more talented rotations in MLB this season, but the team has experienced a lot of turnover, especially at the trade deadline.

The Blue Jays decided to part ways with Kevin Gausman, which came as a little bit of a surprise. They then added Jose Soriano and Spencer Arrighetti.

Nonetheless, Dylan Cease has been the anchor without question, and he seems likely to finish second in AL Cy Young voting behind New York Yankees ace Cam Schlittler.

Across 156 games, the Blue Jays’ rotation has maintained a 4.13 ERA, but their strong bullpen, led by Louis Varland and Tyler Rogers, has helped lower their staff ERA to 3.91, which ranks ninth in MLB.