Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game

On Thursday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to avoid getting swept by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently lost by a score of 7-3 (on Wednesday).

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a series of roster moves.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Hayden Juenger optioned to Triple-A 🔹 RHP Tanner Andrews designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Chad!”

Looking At Andrews

Andrews is in his first MLB season.

He appeared in two games for the Blue Jays (and let up no runs in 3.0 innings).

It’s still possible he could end up back with the organization (if no one claims him).

Looking At Dallas

Dallas has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was picked in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

Right now, the 25-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 Triple-A games this season.

Blue Jays Ahead Of Series Finale

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 29-33 record in 62 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 12-20 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Braves, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in Canada.

Despite their slow start in 2026, the Blue Jays are coming off an incredible season where the reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.