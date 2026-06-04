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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game

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TORONTO, ON - MAY 25: Tanner Andrews #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning while making his MLB debut during the game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 25, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Thursday evening, the Toronto Blue Jays will look to avoid getting swept by the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Georgia.

They most recently lost by a score of 7-3 (on Wednesday).

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a series of roster moves.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “ROSTER MOVES: 🔹 RHP Chad Dallas selected to the Major League roster and will be active tonight 🔹 RHP Hayden Juenger optioned to Triple-A 🔹 RHP Tanner Andrews designated for assignment Welcome to The Show, Chad!”

Looking At Andrews

GettyTanner Andrews #13 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the ninth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Andrews is in his first MLB season.

He appeared in two games for the Blue Jays (and let up no runs in 3.0 innings).

It’s still possible he could end up back with the organization (if no one claims him).

Looking At Dallas

GettyChad Dallas #43 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Dallas has yet to make his MLB debut.

He was picked in the 4th round of the 2021 MLB Draft (by the Blue Jays).

Right now, the 25-year-old is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA in 10 Triple-A games this season.

Blue Jays Ahead Of Series Finale

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

The Blue Jays are currently the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 29-33 record in 62 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and 12-20 in 32 games on the road).

Following the Braves, the Blue Jays will return home to host the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in Canada.

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Despite their slow start in 2026, the Blue Jays are coming off an incredible season where the reached the World Series for the first time since 1993.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Roster Move Before Braves Game

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