Toronto Blue Jays Announce Signing of Intriguing 18-Year-Old Pitcher

As MLB’s hot stove starts to heat up, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be in the mix for several top free agents and are even rumored to make notable trades.

However, over the last couple of says, the Blue Jays have made a handful of under-the-radar player transactions that could pay dividends in the future.

On Tuesday, the Blue Jays announced they have signed/re-signed four players with invitations to 2027 spring training.

Then, on Wednesday, the Blue Jays posted another notable transaction, announcing they have signed a very intriguing 18-year-old pitcher from Korea.

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Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Woo-jin Cho

According to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker, the Toronto Blue Jays signed 18 y/0 pitcher Woo-jin Cho to a minor-league deal on November 9:

“Toronto Blue Jays signed free agent RHP Woo-jin Cho to a minor league contract:”

Two days later, Cho has been assigned to the DSL Blue Jays, which, for those unfamiliar, is the Dominican Summer League for the organization.

Woo-jin Cho is a 6’0″ right-handed pitcher out of the Republic of Korea.

He does not have any professional stats, but those will likely come shortly once the DSL Blue Jays begin their new season.

It will be interesting to see how Cho fares in the Blue Jays organization in the future, but nevertheless, it’s a pretty intriguing signing from Toronto during this MLB free agency period, where there haven’t been many player transactions.

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