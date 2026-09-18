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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Rangers

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: José Soriano #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 23, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The most pivotal series for the American League Wild Card race may be happening in Texas this weekend when the Toronto Blue Jays travel to take on the Rangers.

Currently, both the Blue Jays and Rangers hold 76-77 overall records, and with nine regular-season games remaining, they both sit exactly 2.0 games out of the final Wild Card spot behind the Cleveland Guardians, who begin a series at home against the Athletics on Friday night.

Ahead of Toronto’s series opener with the Rangers, the Blue Jays have officially listed their probable starting pitchers via MLB.com.

Blue Jays Announce Probable Starters

The only day Toronto has yet to list an official starter is Sunday afternoon. However, if it follows suit with who pitched after Soriano earlier this week, they could be in line for a bullpen game featuring Braydon Fisher or Spencer Miles.

Friday: RHP Dylan Cease (11-5, 2.38 ERA, 236 strikeouts) vs. RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.54 ERA, 132 strikeouts)

Saturday: RHP Jose Soriano (12-7, 3.56 ERA, 159 strikeouts) vs. RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5, 2.90 ERA, 81 strikeouts)

Sunday: TBD vs. RHP Jacob deGrom (11-9, 3.79 ERA, 194 strikeouts)

Blue Jays’ Starting Rotation This Season

The Blue Jays’ rotation has been anchored all season by Cease, who is certainly one of the AL Cy Young candidates alongside Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees.

However, at the trade deadline, they made several notable moves, bringing in guys like Soriano and Spencer Arrighetti while parting ways with veteran Kevin Gausman. So, they’ve seen some shakeup across the board, along with injuries to key players like right-hander Trey Yesavage, who is currently working toward a return.

That said, they hold a collective team ERA of 3.92 across 1,360 innings pitched this season and have tallied 1,327 strikeouts with a 1.298 WHIP.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Starting Pitchers for Pivotal Series Against Rangers

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