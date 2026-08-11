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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon News During Red Sox Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 04, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to play Game 2 of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays won the first game 2-1 on Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed an injury update on Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon.

Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon Update

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 05: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on August 05, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote (X):News: Trey Yesavage had surgery to repair his left meniscus. The #BlueJays are not ruling him out for the year, and will evaluate him over the next few weeks. It will obviously depend on how competitive they are down the stretch, too.”

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote (X): “Jameson Taillon goes on the injured list but “nothing structural,” per John Schneider. “So that’s good.” No throwing for 3-5 days for Taillon “and then hopefully get back into throwing, kind of see how he feels.” Jays rotation plans TBD.”

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 18: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images)

Yesavage exited last Tuesday’s game after throwing just two innings due to his knee injury. He allowed no runs, no hits and one walk in the outing.

Yesavage, 23, is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings this season.

The young starter made just three big-league starts as a rookie last year before being put in the spotlight to pitch in huge games during the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

Yesavage posted a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings in the playoffs, and even pitched in World Series Game 7.

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Jameson Taillon

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 10: Jameson Taillon #56 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning of their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Taillon left Monday night’s win over the Red Sox after throwing just 61 pitches over four innings.

He allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game.

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Aug. 2.

Taillon, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, has made just two starts for Toronto since joining the organization. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon News During Red Sox Series

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