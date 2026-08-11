Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon News During Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are slated to play Game 2 of a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays won the first game 2-1 on Monday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed an injury update on Trey Yesavage and Jameson Taillon.

Blue Jays’ John Schneider Announces Trey Yesavage, Jameson Taillon Update

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote (X): “News: Trey Yesavage had surgery to repair his left meniscus. The #BlueJays are not ruling him out for the year, and will evaluate him over the next few weeks. It will obviously depend on how competitive they are down the stretch, too.”

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote (X): “Jameson Taillon goes on the injured list but “nothing structural,” per John Schneider. “So that’s good.” No throwing for 3-5 days for Taillon “and then hopefully get back into throwing, kind of see how he feels.” Jays rotation plans TBD.”

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Trey Yesavage

Yesavage exited last Tuesday’s game after throwing just two innings due to his knee injury. He allowed no runs, no hits and one walk in the outing.

Yesavage, 23, is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP and 91 strikeouts over 93 2/3 innings this season.

The young starter made just three big-league starts as a rookie last year before being put in the spotlight to pitch in huge games during the Blue Jays’ postseason run.

Yesavage posted a 3.58 ERA with 39 strikeouts over 27 2/3 innings in the playoffs, and even pitched in World Series Game 7.

Looking at Blue Jays RHP Jameson Taillon

Taillon left Monday night’s win over the Red Sox after throwing just 61 pitches over four innings.

He allowed no runs, one hit and three walks with three strikeouts before being pulled from the game.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon and cash considerations from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Aug. 2.

Taillon, who is set to be a free agent at the end of the year, has made just two starts for Toronto since joining the organization. He allowed three runs on six hits and two walks against the Houston Astros in his first appearance with the Blue Jays.