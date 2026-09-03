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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update During Guardians Series

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Trey Yesavage
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Blue Jays have signed Jose Alvarez while giving updates on Trey Yesavage and Jose Berrios.

The Toronto Blue Jays are wrapping up a pivotal series with the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.

Ahead of the matchup, a notable update from manager John Schneider emerged regarding Blue Jays starting pitcher Trey Yesavage, who has been on the IL since Aug. 4 after injuring his knee.

Blue Jays Announce Yesavage Update

Schneider revealed that Yesavage has been throwing on flat ground and will throw his first bullpen session on Friday.

If all goes well, Schneider said he expects the Blue Jays to bring Yesavage back in more of a super-bulk role. Instead of pitching five-plus innings as a traditional starter once a week, he could pitch out of the bullpen as more of a long reliever or potentially start games but get pulled earlier.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson outlined Yesavage’s rehab process and the boxes he will have to check before returning. That includes throwing off the mound, throwing off the mound a second time, facing hitters at the complex and pitching in a rehab or simulated game.

Yesavage’s 2026 Season

Yesavage is in his second season in Toronto, and having him available will be pivotal for Toronto if it wants to make another run at the World Series.

This season, he’s 5-5 overall with a 3.65 ERA across 18 starts. Yesavage has pitched 93.2 innings and totaled 91 strikeouts.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto sits 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot at 69-71, with the Guardians currently holding it.

The Blue Jays will begin a road series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update During Guardians Series

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