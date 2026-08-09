Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Phillies Series Finale

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

The Blue Jays have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to go for the sweep on Sunday.

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Saturday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who batted 3rd) finished with two hits (including one home run).

UPDATE: The Blue Jays lost 7-6.

Guerrero Jr. had one hit.

Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 8/9 B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. DH A. Kirk C K. Okamoto 1B E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw RF J. Smith 3B D. Schneider LF S. Bieber SP”

Guerrero Jr. (who is the DH) has been moved up to the second spot in the order on Sunday.

The six-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .262 with 106 hits, seven home runs, 46 RBIs, 58 runs and seven stolen bases in 109 games this season.

He is in the middle of his 8th season at the MLB level (all with the Blue Jays).

Looking At The Blue Jays

Despite a very talented roster, the Blue Jays have had a very tough season.

They are at the bottom of the American League East with a 56-62 record in 118 games.

Over their last ten games, the Blue Jays have gone 7-3 (and they are 28-31 in 59 games on the road).

Following the Phillies, they will return home to host Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox on Monday night in Canada.

Looking At The Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 62-56 record in 118 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 31-30 in 61 games at home).

On Monday night, the Phillies will head on the road to visit the St. Louis Cardinals.