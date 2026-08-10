Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a series victory against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend.

However, they’ll enter a massive four-game stretch beginning Monday night at home against the surging Boston Red Sox.

Ahead of the matchup, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made a few lineup changes as Toronto prepares to face Red Sox ace Sonny Gray.

Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision

After finally hitting a home run on Sunday, his seventh of the season, Schneider is keeping Guerrero Jr. in the two-hole for Monday night. However, he’ll transition back to first base after starting at DH in the series finale against Philadelphia.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Blue Jays 8/10 N. Lukes RF

B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

J. Sánchez LF

A. Giménez SS

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

B. Valenzuela C J. Taillon SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) August 10, 2026

Guerrero Jr.’s 2026 Season

Guerrero Jr. made his sixth consecutive All-Star team this season but has struggled to produce his usual power at the plate.

Outside of his second year in the league, which featured a shortened 60-game season, he’s on pace to set a career low in home runs.

He’s batting .261 with 107 hits and 46 RBIs, while slugging .359 and maintaining an OPS of .698.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto isn’t having the season it envisioned after reaching the World Series less than a year ago. However, at 56-63, the Blue Jays are surprisingly still in the playoff race with 43 regular-season games remaining.

The American League appears to be wide open this season, and while the Blue Jays sit 16.0 games out of the division, they’re only 3.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. Their upcoming schedule features four consecutive series against division opponents, including two against the New York Yankees.