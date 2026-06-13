Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off an 8-5 win on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with one hit, one strikeout, one RBI and one run.

Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Decision

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/13 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C Y. Piñango RF C. McAdoo 1B A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

Guerrero Jr. is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The five-time MLB All-Star is batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBI’s, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games.

Guerrero Jr. is in his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to their first World Series appearance since the 1993 season.

The 27-year-old is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Guerrero Jr. being out of the lineup:

Daniele Franceschi: “Curious to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out of the lineup today. #BlueJays just had an off day on Thursday and they have another coming up on Monday. Odd spot to give Vlad a blow. Interested to see John Schneider’s explanation.”

@r_patota04: “I understand Vlad needs an off day but we’re playing the freaking Yankees a team he does a ton of damage against unless there’s an injury that’s unknown why isn’t he playing?!”

@Ben_181818: “I get if Vlad needs a day off but why against the best pitcher in the al this year”