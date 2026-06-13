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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Game

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TORONTO, CANADA - MAY 11: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Yankees (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off an 8-5 win on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with one hit, one strikeout, one RBI and one run.

Blue Jays Announce Guerrero Jr. Decision

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

For Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 6/13 G. Springer DH N. Lukes CF K. Okamoto 3B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C Y. Piñango RF C. McAdoo 1B A. Giménez SS K. Gausman SP”

Guerrero Jr. is not in the lineup on Saturday.

The five-time MLB All-Star is batting .280 with 69 hits, three home runs, 27 RBI’s, 39 runs and five stolen bases in 68 games.

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Guerrero Jr. is in his eighth season in the MLB (all with the Blue Jays).

Last season, he helped lead the franchise to their first World Series appearance since the 1993 season.

The 27-year-old is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Social Media Reacts

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about Guerrero Jr. being out of the lineup:

Daniele Franceschi: “Curious to see Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out of the lineup today. #BlueJays just had an off day on Thursday and they have another coming up on Monday. Odd spot to give Vlad a blow. Interested to see John Schneider’s explanation.”

@r_patota04: “I understand Vlad needs an off day but we’re playing the freaking Yankees a team he does a ton of damage against unless there’s an injury that’s unknown why isn’t he playing?!”

@Ben_181818: “I get if Vlad needs a day off but why against the best pitcher in the al this year”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Before Yankees Game

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