Toronto Blue Jays Announced Dylan Cease News During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays took the first two games of their weekend series with the New York Yankees and had right-handed pitcher Dylan Cease on the mound for Sunday’s finale.

Cease left the game with the Yankees holding a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

He finished his outing with 6.1 innings pitched, allowing two hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out 10 batters.

Blue Jays Announce News on Cease

During the outing, Cease added to his remarkable 2026 campaign when he recorded his 200th strikeout of the season.

He’s now reached the 200-strikeout mark in six consecutive seasons, and the Blue Jays announced that Cease is the first pitcher to accomplish the feat since Max Scherzer did it from 2012-19 and Chris Sale from 2013-19.

“The first pitcher to strike out 200+ in SIX consecutive seasons since Max Scherzer (2012-19) and Chris Sale (2013-19)!” Toronto posted on social media.

Cease knew exactly what the moment meant, and right after he recorded the strikeout, he made sure to ask his teammate for the baseball.

Fans React on Social Media

“Absolutely amazing pitcher!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Fantastic pitching!! Well done Cease!!”

Another person wrote, “Congratulations Dylan.”

“CY. YOUNG. CEASE,” a fan shared.

One fan posted, “He is incredible and we are so lucky to have him.”

“He’s only 30 btw. and this is his 6th season. by the way. just sayin.”

Cease’s 2026 Season

Cease has put himself in the AL Cy Young conversation this season, his first year as a member of the Blue Jays and his eighth in MLB.

He entered Sunday’s matchup leading the league in strikeouts. The right-hander also had a 7-5 record and a 2.40 ERA across 22 starts and 131.1 innings.