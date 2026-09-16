The Toronto Blue Jays look to avoid a sweep by the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday afternoon. With a victory, they would stay in lockstep with the Texas Rangers and Cleveland Guardians, while staying ahead of the Baltimore Orioles. However, tragic Blue Jays news involving Brian Wolfe has emerged.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 45-Year-Old Player Suddenly Passes Away

Tragedy has struck the life of a former Blue Jays pitcher. Wolfe, 45, has passed away suddenly. His wife announced the news in a Facebook post.

“I am sorry to write this, but after a really, really difficult and torturous battle, Brian Wolfe passed away early this morning,” Rachell Wolfe wrote on September 15th, 2026.

Outside of this single post, there is no other mention of Brian’s health struggles.

According to Brian’s Facebook profile, he had been married to Rachell since December 6th, 2028.

Looking at Brian Wolfe’s Time With The Toronto Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins drafted Brian 179th overall in the sixth round of the 1999 MLB draft. Shortly after, the Twins signed him.

On May 13, 2005, the Twins released Brian. He would sign with the Milwaukee Brewers 10 days later. Brian was traded to the Blue Jays for Corey Koskie a few months later.

Brian played three seasons for the Blue Jays. He pitched 82.2 innings across 72 games. In those games, he recorded 47 strikeouts and nine holds, along with a 3.81 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Looking at Brian Wolfe’s Post-Toronto Baseball Career

Luckily for Brian, he didn’t end his baseball career there.

He left MLB in 2009 for Nippon Professional Baseball. In the NPB, he played for three teams: the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, and Saitama Seibu Lions.

Brian would play 167 games over nine seasons in the NPB.

In those games, he recorded 414 strikeouts and three complete games, including one shutout. Additionally, he pitched 762.2 innings and finished with a 56-40 record.

Although he didn’t have a long MLB career, it is good to see that he found sustained success in another high-performing league.