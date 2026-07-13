Blue Jays Linked to Landing Center Fielder With an Eye on 2027

The Toronto Blue Jays are likely to remain fairly neutral at the upcoming trade deadline. After appearing in the 2025 World Series, Toronto has been disappointing during the current season. In fact, the Blue Jays are currently last in the ultra-competitive American League East. Despite this, the reigning A.L. champions are just 2.5 games out of a wild card place.

Because of this precarious situation, Toronto has been linked with doing just about anything in the trade market. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon, however, has poured cold water on the team’s undergoing a rebuild. As Bannon points out, the Blue Jays “have too many expensive players in their prime” to tear things down. According to Spotrac.com, Toronto has the fourth-highest payroll in all of baseball.

Bannon also does not see a lot of long-term holes in general manager Ross Atkins’ roster. Nevertheless, the beat writer has specifically picked out center field as a potential area of need for the club. Daulton Varsho has typically been used as the starting center fielder by the Toronto Blue Jays this season. He is, however, set to become a free agent after the current campaign ends.

While Varsho could potentially return beyond 2026, Bannon believes that Toronto will ultimately look to bring in a new starter at the position. Upcoming free agency, however, is not exactly looking great. For instance, New York Yankees star Trent Grisham is widely viewed as the top pending free agent center fielder. With a lack of free agent options, the Blue Jays will likely look to trade for a new outfielder.

Jake McCarthy Could Be Best Center Fielder Fit for the Toronto Blue Jays

Bannon hinted at three specific players the Toronto Blue Jays could target in the near future: Evan Carter, Oneil Cruz, and Jake McCarthy. Carter and Cruz are widely viewed as the bigger names of the trio. Carter previously starred for the Texas Rangers during their triumphant 2023 World Series season. In fact, the outfielder racked up 18 hits in 17 games as Texas collected their first title.

So far this season, however, the defensively minded Carter is slashing just .188/.302/.330 in Texas. Cruz, on the other hand, struggles in the field (he led National League center fielders with 11 errors in 2025) but is an above-average hitter. The Pittsburgh Pirates star is also dangerous on the base paths, as evident of his 21 stolen bases so far this season.

McCarthy may just be the best overall option for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Colorado Rockies outfielder is slashing an impressive .301/.347/.516 in his first season in Denver. McCarthy’s 3.42 range factor per nine innings in center field this season also tops both Carter and Cruz.

Toronto Could Afford Any of The Three Players

Of the trio, Cruz has the highest 2026 salary at $3.3 million. Nevertheless, the Toronto Blue Jays would likely feel comfortable acquiring any of these three players due to their contract situations. Cruz and McCarthy are still in arbitration until 2029. Carter is also not due to become an unrestricted free agent until 2031.

Because of pieces already in place, Toronto and Atkins do not need to go out and splurge to get a new superstar center fielder. Instead, targeting one of these three relatively cost-effective players would be a solid move. Even if the Blue Jays falter in the coming weeks, they will look to contend in 2027.