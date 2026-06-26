Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Texas Rangers in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Thursday.

Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #10 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of a game at Fenway Park on June 17, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the Rangers, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.

He had appeared in just three games for the team.

Aaron Gleeman wrote: “Simeon Woods Richardson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. He pitched just three times in three weeks with the Blue Jays, totaling 10 scoreless innings, but also had more walks (7) than strikeouts (5).”

Looking At Woods Richardson

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins reacts in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 21, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Woods Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins before a trade sent him to Toronto earlier this year.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on June 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations!”

Over 68 career games, the 25-year-old has gone 13-17 with a 4.61 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another team (or end up back with the Blue Jays in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Target Field on July 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JohnLanoVoice: “Almost as though his results with the Blue Jays didn’t match his underlying numbers.”

@MNSportsRealm: “But…the Twins…why…why did we give up on him Twins!”

@Skolney79: “The Twins could do the funniest thing”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyErnie Clement #22 of the Toronto Blue Jays has sports drink dumped on him in the post game interview after a 12-0 win against the Athletics at the Rogers Centre on May 29, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x