Toronto Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Texas Rangers in Canada.

They are coming off a 6-5 loss on Thursday.

Blue Jays Cut 5-Year MLB Player During Rangers Series

During their series with the Rangers, the Blue Jays announced that they had designated Simeon Woods Richardson for assignment.

He had appeared in just three games for the team.

Aaron Gleeman wrote: “Simeon Woods Richardson was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays. He pitched just three times in three weeks with the Blue Jays, totaling 10 scoreless innings, but also had more walks (7) than strikeouts (5).”

Looking At Woods Richardson

Woods Richardson was picked in the 2nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first 4.5 seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins before a trade sent him to Toronto earlier this year.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X) on June 3: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations!”

Over 68 career games, the 25-year-old has gone 13-17 with a 4.61 ERA.

He could be a good addition to another team (or end up back with the Blue Jays in Triple-A).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@JohnLanoVoice: “Almost as though his results with the Blue Jays didn’t match his underlying numbers.”

@MNSportsRealm: “But…the Twins…why…why did we give up on him Twins!”

@Skolney79: “The Twins could do the funniest thing”

Blue Jays Right Now