Toronto Blue Jays Demote 15-HR Slugger During Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a three-game road series against the Athletics.

Toronto dropped the first game of the series 6-5 as the Blue Jays were walked in the bottom of the ninth. It was a disappointing result for Toronto, who remain 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays will start Jose Soriano in the second game of the series. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Toronto Blue Jays Demote Slugger

The Blue Jays are in the midst of a pivotal series, as every game is important for Toronto down the stretch.

During the series, the Blue Jays made some organizational changes as Toronto sent Peyton Williams from Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to Double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday. The news was seen on the MiLB transactions log.

Toronto surprisingly promoted Williams from High-A Vancouver to Triple-A on Aug. 11 as he skipped Double-A. Yet, after nearly a month in Triple-A, Toronto opted to send him down to Double-A.

With the Bisons in Triple-A, Williams hit .233 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs in 18 games. He began the year in Single-A before the promotion to High-A and eventually Triple-A. This year, the 2022 seventh-round pick is hitting .266 with 15 home runs and 68 RBIs.

Williams is a 6-foot-5 first baseman who is known for his bat. The left-handed hitter is no longer ranked in Toronto’s top 30 prospects this year. However, he was ranked 29th a season ago.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays had a chance to get back into a playoff spot with a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Toronto had ace Dylan Cease on the mound, but he struggled, as the Athletics were able to run against him; they stole five times, including four times in one inning, which led to two runs.

“I wish I had a little more focus on that,” Cease said postgame. “I feel like looking back, I kind of just let it happen. But I mean, the biggest thing is not letting them on base would have been nice. But no, they definitely took advantage. And it’s something that I know going forward I’m going to have to really focus on and make sure I know what other teams do.”

Although Toronto did rally back to the tie game, the Blue Jays got walked off in the bottom of the ninth.

“We’ve got to shake this one off and come back tomorrow,” said Schneider.

The Blue Jays are 72-73 and 1 game out of the final Wild Card spot.