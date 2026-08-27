Toronto Blue Jays Demote 26-Year-Old Pitcher After Signing Former All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently without Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage in their starting rotation.

As they wrap up their three-game series against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night, the Blue Jays made some notable roster moves hours before the game.

Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star

Toronto agreed to a deal with 34-year-old pitcher Michael Lorenzen, who the Colorado Rockies recently released earlier this month during his 12th MLB season.

Lorenzen is a one-time All-Star who made his MLB debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015. He spent his first seven seasons with Cincinnati before bouncing around the league over the last five years.

He struggled during his time in Colorado this season, allowing a major league-high 168 hits and 91 earned runs while posting a 3-11 record and 7.08 ERA.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider revealed that Lorenzen won’t start for Toronto. Instead, he’ll pitch out of the bullpen.

Blue Jays Demote Reliever

Lorenzen’s addition required a corresponding move, which led Toronto to option right-handed reliever Chad Dallas to Triple-A Buffalo.

OFFICIAL: We’ve signed RHP Michael Lorenzen to a one-year deal. He has reported to the team and will be active tonight. Additionally, RHP Chad Dallas has been optioned to Triple-A and OF Jonatan Clase has been transferred to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/i086bGS0Tq — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 27, 2026

Dallas, 26, has bounced between the Blue Jays and minors throughout the season, and this marks the fifth time Toronto has optioned him in 2026. That could create a difficult situation for Dallas if the Blue Jays recall him again because MLB rules would require the team to designate him for assignment rather than option him for a sixth time.

Toronto recalled Dallas on Tuesday, and he made one appearance over the next two days. He pitched 2.2 scoreless innings while allowing no hits or walks.

Dallas owns a 2-1 record in the majors this season with a 6.10 ERA across four appearances. He’s also recorded 10 strikeouts over 10.1 innings.