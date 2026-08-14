Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Promote Top Pitching Prospect During Yankees Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees at the Rogers Centre at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Friday. The game will be available to watch on Apple TV.

Ahead of the series, news broke that the Blue Jays are expected to promote one of their top pitching prospects.

Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Promote Top Pitching Prospect

Gate 14 Podcast’s Johnny Giunta wrote on X: “Hearing rumblings a flame throwing lefty who leaked my phone number will be with the big club tomorrow per source. Please credit.”

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “Heard Blue Jays are strongly considering a Ricky Tiedemann promotion & he could be in the majors as soon as tomorrow @JohnnyGiunta_was first on this”

Looking at Blue Jays LHP Prospect Ricky Tiedemann

The Blue Jays selected Tiedemann in the third round og the 2021 MLB Draft out of Golden West Junior College.

Tiedemann, 23, is the Blue Jays’ No. 11 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The southpaw has made just three appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year and missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2024.

Tiedemann’s fastball sits 96-98 mph. He complements his slider with a slider and a changeup.

The left-hander has a career 3.18 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 237 strikeouts across 147 minor-league innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 3-1 series win against the Boston Red Sox at the Rogers Centre. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Toronto has had a disappointing season after making it all the way to World Series Game 7 last fall. The club has a poor 59-64 record and sits 16 1/2 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

The Blue Jays sold key players Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho at the deadline. However, they also acquired star starting pitcher Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite selling and being five games below .500, Toronto is just two games back of the Detroit Tigers for the final American League Wild Card spot.