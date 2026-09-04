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Toronto Blue Jays Fans Erupt Over Sudden Roster Announcement

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Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 29: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout during the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a series victory against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday afternoon.

Now, on Friday, they’ll begin a series against the Kansas City Royals, and ahead of the first matchup, the team announced some notable and fairly unpopular roster moves.

Blue Jays Demote Ricky Tiedemann

While the team is welcoming back starting pitcher Jameson Taillon, which Blue Jays fans are happy to see, they once again demoted 24-year-old reliever Ricky Tiedemann to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Tiedemann returned to the majors when rosters expanded from 26 to 28 earlier this week and tossed a scoreless inning on Sept. 1 against the Guardians.

He’s pitched just 2.2 innings in the majors this year, and he’s allowed two hits while posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.50 WHIP.

The left-hander entered the organization as a third-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft and has battled injuries early in his career. However, Toronto viewed him as a highly touted prospect, and fans seemed to want him to remain with the big league club beyond Friday evening.

Blue Jays Fans React on Social Media

“i don’t get it,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Dumb decision.”

Another person wrote, “whyyy man.”

“Why not DFA Lorenzen?” a fan suggested.

One more person commented, “No! Not Ricky.”

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is in a very interesting spot with just over 20 games remaining in the regular season as they try to get into the American League playoff picture.

They’re 70-71 overall and sits just a half-game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Toronto Blue Jays Fans Erupt Over Sudden Roster Announcement

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