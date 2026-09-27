Toronto Blue Jays Reveal George Springer Decision Ahead of Final Game

The Toronto Blue Jays play their final game of the 2026 season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. For most of the roster, it is a meaningless contest at the end of a disappointing September.

For George Springer, it could be the last time he wears a Blue Jays uniform.

On Saturday, Springer was on the field surrounded by family members and friends, posing for photos. Manager John Schneider then made a decision that spoke louder than any postgame speech could.

Schneider Reveals Plan for Springer

Schneider told reporters he is thinking about moving Springer back to the leadoff spot for Sunday’s game, per Mitch Bannon.

It would be a tribute. Springer built his career and his legacy as one of the premier leadoff hitters of his generation.

Putting him back at the top of the order for the final game of his six-year, $150 million contract is Schneider’s way of honoring what Springer meant to the franchise from the moment he arrived.

What Springer Means to the Blue Jays

Springer came to Toronto in January 2021, picking the Blue Jays over the Mets. He delivered immediately and never stopped.

The Blue Jays reached the postseason in 2022, 2023, and 2025 with Springer in the lineup. He earned an All-Star selection, a Silver Slugger, and a top-10 finish in AL MVP voting. He became one of the most respected voices in the clubhouse and a mentor to younger players throughout the organization.

Nothing defined his time in Toronto more than the 2025 ALCS. Springer caught a 96-mph heater off the knee in Game 5 against the Seattle Mariners and left the game in obvious pain. Two games later, he delivered a three-run shot in Game 7 that put the Blue Jays ahead and sent them to the World Series. It remains one of the greatest moments in franchise history.

When asked this week about his six years in Toronto, Springer was direct.

“This has been a hell of a six years,” Springer said.

What Comes Next Is Unclear

Springer said this week that he has not decided what comes next. Retirement is not ruled out, and neither is playing elsewhere. He has three young sons, the youngest born this summer, and he acknowledged the toll of being away from his family.

The 308 career home runs and .823 career OPS across 13 seasons speak for themselves regardless of where the story ends.

Final Word for the Blue Jays

Sunday might be the end. Schneider is putting Springer where he belongs for it.

Back at the top of the lineup. Back where it all started. One last time.