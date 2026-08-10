Toronto Blue Jays Announce Multiple Moves Before Boston Red Sox Series

The Toronto Blue Jays will launch their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Monday, August 10th, 2026. Meanwhile, recent Blue Jays news related to Daniel Guerra, JoJo Parker, and Johnny King should have fans excited.

The Blue Jays have their sights set on another MLB Playoff appearance. Those dreams hinge on their ability to pass as many of the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, or Red Sox between now and the end of the regular season.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Multiple Moves Announced Within the Organization

Prior to their first of four contests against the Red Sox, the Blue Jays announced a few minor transactions.

First of all, Chase Ford with MiLB Central reports that Toronto is making a move with King.

“The Toronto Blue Jays are promoting LHP Johnny King to New Hampshire (Double-A). King had a 3.21 ERA and 112 strikeouts over 84.0 innings pitched for the Vancouver Canadians,” Ford wrote on social media on August 10th, 2026.

On the same day, the MiLB Transactions Log reflects a move involving Parker.

“SS JoJo Parker assigned to Vancouver Canadians from Dunedin Blue Jays,” writes an entry on the log for August 10th, 2026.

Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportnet revealed another player within the Blue Jays organization who is on the move.

“Two Blue Jays pitching prospects are being promoted from high A to AA. LHP Johnny King moves up after posting a 3.21 ERA with 112 Ks & 50 BB in 84 IP (as reported by Chase Ford & since confirmed by John Schneider). Also, RHP Daniel Guerra: 3.20 ERA, 78 Ks, 29 BB in 59 innings,” Nicolson-Smith wrote on social media prior to the first pitch of Monday night’s game.

Parker is a 20-year-old shortstop. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect was drafted in the first round of the 2025 draft.

King, on the other hand, is a 20-year-old pitcher. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound southpaw signed with the organization in July of 2024.

Of course, in an effort to switch up their roster, the Blue Jays DFA’d Willie MacIver.

Johnny King & JoJo Parker’s Impact This Season

King has excellent pitches in his arsenal; it’s just a matter of improving his command.

One pitching analyst on X has revealed their thoughts regarding King.

“The Blue Jays top pitching prospect has continued to overpower hitters with his fantastic fastball and has started to get a better feel for his changeup. He owns a 3.21 ERA and 30.4 K% and is now one of the youngest arms in AA,” Thomas Nestico wrote in a social media post.

Johnny King (TJStats #42 Prospect) is moving to AA! The Blue Jays top pitching prospect has continued to overpower hitters with his fantastic fastball and has started to get a better feel for his changeup. He owns a 3.21 ERA and 30.4 K% and is now one of the youngest arms in AA https://t.co/SBNfyQ4O6X pic.twitter.com/OdmieIu7vP — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) August 10, 2026

Parker, on the other hand, has been stellar with the bat.

In 87 games for the Dunedin Blue Jays, Parker has hit 13 home runs. Additionally, he recorded 84 hits, 24 doubles, three triples, and 66 RBIs, along with 22 stolen bases.

It’s clear that the Blue Jays have talent in their organization. It’s only a matter of time before some of these players will work their way up to the big leagues.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Boston Red Sox

Taking a quick look at the Red Sox, it’s clear to see that Toronto is going to have its hands full.

The visiting team is 8-2 in their last 10 contests. They currently sit in third place in the AL East. Boston is seven games back of the division-leading Rays, but 5.5 games ahead of the final Wild Card position.

For the Blue Jays, the next week of games is important to walk away with as many points as possible.

Over the next seven days, Toronto will play the Red Sox and the Yankees. These divisional games are a chance for the Blue Jays to steal points away from the teams ahead of them in the standings.

At any time of the year, that is a great thing. For where the Blue Jays find themselves in the 2026 season, it will be either a Godsend or a nightmare.