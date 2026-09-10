Blue Jays may Re-Sign $110 Million Star Despite Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays are being linked with a potential reunion with a star pitcher. General manager Ross Atkins recently traded away Kevin Gausman in a deal with the Chicago Cubs. In the move, the Blue Jays acquired minor leaguers Ty Southisene and Brett Bateman. The two prospects currently rank 16th and 19th, respectively, in Toronto’s farm system.

Despite the deal, Gausman could soon return to the Blue Jays. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon was recently asked about the futures of pending free agents, including the star pitcher. The veteran’s five-year, $110 million contract will expire after this season. In the Q&A, the beat writer was asked about the chances of Toronto re-signing either Gausman, George Springer, Max Scherzer, or Shane Bieber.

“Bieber and Gausman are the two names on this list that make the most sense to bring back,” replied Bannon. “Both players and their families love Toronto, and it probably wouldn’t take massive multiyear deals to get either to the Jays in 2027, if Gausman decides he wants to keep pitching.”

As the reporter points out, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to have a starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce and Spencer Arrighetti in 2027. While the top of the rotation is solid on paper, Atkins could look to add another starter to the mix. Ponce is coming off a significant ACL sprain, while Arrighetti currently has an ERA over eight since joining Toronto.

Kevin Gausman Pitched Well for Toronto Blue Jays Before Chicago Trade

Since the move to Chicago, Gausman has not been able to replicate his previous success with the Toronto Blue Jays. In fact, the starter has a 5.31 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in seven starts with the Cubs. The ace most recently allowed six earned runs in just four innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers. Chicago is attempting to chase down their divisional rivals in hopes of taking over the National League Central.

Despite these fairly disappointing stats, Gausman proved to be a very solid starter in Toronto. The veteran averaged a 3.48 ERA during his four full seasons with the Blue Jays. He also posted an impressive 2.93 ERA with the club during their postseason run in 2025.

Gausman previously received American League Cy Young votes twice while with the Toronto Blue Jays as well. He most recently finished third in the voting after the 2023 campaign. Atkins and the Blue Jays likely believe that the ace would be more reliable back in Canada, compared to Chicago.

Toronto Will Face Competition for Pitcher’s Signature

Despite a disappointing 2026, the Toronto Blue Jays are still just one game out of the A.L. wild card race. Even if they sneak into the postseason, the club may not be able to make much noise in October. Even so, Atkins is expected to reload this winter and have his team back among the league leaders in 2027.

While potentially bringing back Gausman may not be a superstar move, it would help solidify Toronto’s rotation. The Blue Jays, however, will have competition in the race for the starter. ESPN’s Jeff Passan recently claimed that the ace will “have plenty of suitors” in the offseason. Outside of Tarik Skubal, there are not many marquee starters in MLB’s free agency this winter.