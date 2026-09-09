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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Athletics Finale

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Toronto Blue Jays announced a sudden change with Brandon Valenzuela before their final game against the Oakland Athletics.

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to take another series heading into today’s afternoon tilt. Before their final game against the Oakland Athletics, the Blue Jays’ news of the day involved Brandon Valenzuela.

Today’s game will begin at 1:05 PM Mountain Time or 3:05 PM Eastern Time, a much more appropriate time than the 9:40 PM Eastern (and later) start times.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays puts the home run jacket onto Brandon Valenzuela #59 after Valenzuela hit a solo home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Before the Blue Jays took to the field for warm-ups, they announced their lineup for the final game of their series against the Athletics.

  • RF: Brett Bateman
  • LF: Charles McAdoo
  • 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  • DH: Alejandro Kirk
  • 3B: Kazuma Okamoto
  • SS: Andres Gimenez
  • 2B: Ernie Clement
  • C: Brandon Valenzuela
  • CF: Myles Straw

Starting Pitcher (Bullpen Game): Brandon Fisher

Valenzuela is an underrated contributor for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old has recorded 21 RBIs, 48 hits, and eight home runs in 83 games.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Changes: Brandon Valenzuela, Jesus Sanchez, Josh Smith, & Nathan Lukes

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – MAY 26: Jesús Sánchez #12 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a grand slam home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Rogers Centre on May 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have made some lineup changes for the final game. These changes include players coming in, and players being shuffled around.

First, the big changes:

  • Valenzuela back in.
  • Charles McAdoo back in.
  • Straw back in.
  • Josh Smith out.
  • Jesus Sanchez out.
  • Nathan Lukes out.

Now, with that out of the way, here are the changes in positions and batting order from the previous game.

  • Bateman moves from CF to RF.
  • Kirk moves from catcher to DH.
  • Valenzuela comes in at catcher.
  • McAdoo slots in at LF.
  • Straw moves to CF.

The Underrated Contributions of Brandon Valenzuela

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 26: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays meets with fans ahead of a game against the Kansas City Royals at Rogers Centre on August 26, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Valenzuela has not been a regular member of the Blue Jays lineup, but he’s been making an argument for it.

Looking at FanGraphs WAR metrics, you can see the underrated value he has to the team.

In overall WAR, Valenzuela’s 1.9 WAR is fourth, with only Gimenez, Kirk, and Okamoto ahead of him. Additionally, his defensive WAR is second on the team with 12.7.

If George Springer is going to be out of the lineup for any extended length of time, having Kirk at DH with Valenzuela catching might be the best way forward.

Either way, its great for a player like Valenzuela to be rewarded with more playing time.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Athletics Finale

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