Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News Before Athletics Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to take another series heading into today’s afternoon tilt. Before their final game against the Oakland Athletics, the Blue Jays’ news of the day involved Brandon Valenzuela.

Today’s game will begin at 1:05 PM Mountain Time or 3:05 PM Eastern Time, a much more appropriate time than the 9:40 PM Eastern (and later) start times.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Brandon Valenzuela News

Before the Blue Jays took to the field for warm-ups, they announced their lineup for the final game of their series against the Athletics.

RF: Brett Bateman

Brett Bateman LF: Charles McAdoo

Charles McAdoo 1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. DH: Alejandro Kirk

Alejandro Kirk 3B: Kazuma Okamoto

Kazuma Okamoto SS: Andres Gimenez

Andres Gimenez 2B: Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement C: Brandon Valenzuela

Brandon Valenzuela CF: Myles Straw

Starting Pitcher (Bullpen Game): Brandon Fisher

Valenzuela is an underrated contributor for the Blue Jays. The 25-year-old has recorded 21 RBIs, 48 hits, and eight home runs in 83 games.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Changes: Brandon Valenzuela, Jesus Sanchez, Josh Smith, & Nathan Lukes

The Blue Jays have made some lineup changes for the final game. These changes include players coming in, and players being shuffled around.

First, the big changes:

Valenzuela back in.

Charles McAdoo back in.

Straw back in.

Josh Smith out.

Jesus Sanchez out.

Nathan Lukes out.

Now, with that out of the way, here are the changes in positions and batting order from the previous game.

Bateman moves from CF to RF.

Kirk moves from catcher to DH.

Valenzuela comes in at catcher.

McAdoo slots in at LF.

Straw moves to CF.

The Underrated Contributions of Brandon Valenzuela

Valenzuela has not been a regular member of the Blue Jays lineup, but he’s been making an argument for it.

Looking at FanGraphs WAR metrics, you can see the underrated value he has to the team.

In overall WAR, Valenzuela’s 1.9 WAR is fourth, with only Gimenez, Kirk, and Okamoto ahead of him. Additionally, his defensive WAR is second on the team with 12.7.

If George Springer is going to be out of the lineup for any extended length of time, having Kirk at DH with Valenzuela catching might be the best way forward.

Either way, its great for a player like Valenzuela to be rewarded with more playing time.