Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 24-Year-Old Pitcher Quickly Signs With New AL Team

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t shy about cutting players. But those players joining a new MLB team isn’t something that happens every day. That makes the recent Blue Jays news involving Luis Fonseca worth noting.

The Blue Jays are in the trenches of the American League Wild Card race.

They are currently 16 games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. Luckily for Toronto, they only need to make up 3.5 games to knock the Texas Rangers out of the final Wild Card position.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays 24-Year-Old Pitcher Joins New Team

The Blue Jays made the decision to cut Fonseca at the end of July.

On July 28th, 2026, the MiLB Transaction Log wrote: “Dunedin Blue Jays released LHP Luis Fonseca.”

Now, Fonseca has joined a new team.

The Chicago White Sox announced the news of signing Fonseca via their transactions log: “Chicago White Sox signed free agent LHP Luis Fonseca to a minor league contract.”

Fonseca is a 24-year-old lefty pitcher. The 5-foot-2, 217-pound hurler was assigned to the ACL White Sox the day after his new contract.

Luis Fonseca’s Time With the Toronto Blue Jays

Fonseca originally joined the Blue Jays on April 8th, 2025.

During his tenure with the Blue Jays organization, Fonseca played with the FCL Blue Jays, DSL Blue Jays Red, and the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Fonseca has played two seasons in the minor leagues. In 31 games, he owns a 4-7 record. The young hurler has recorded 79 strikeouts in 73.2 innings of work.

This year, Fonseca played 11 games for Dunedin. In those games, he recorded 18 strikeouts and one save, along with a 2-0 win-loss record.

He posted a 4.91 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Where Things Stand With the Toronto Blue Jays

While things are not yet dire in the MLB Standings, the Blue Jays are not unaware of the stakes.

This is the team that made it all the way to the 2025 World Series, only to lose in seven games to the reigning champions. They aren’t built like the Los Angeles Dodgers, but that doesn’t mean they can’t get another crack at it this year.

There is plenty of time after the recently passed MLB Trade Deadline to get back into the picture.

It will be a tall order, though, as they take on the likes of the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, and Cleveland Guardians prior to the end of the 2026 season.

One way or another, the Blue Jays will need to find the gusto necessary to stay in the hunt for another playoff berth.