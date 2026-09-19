Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden Ernie Clement Decision During Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are in must-win mode every single day from here on out, but on Friday night, they dropped their matchup against the Rangers 7-1 despite having their ace Dylan Cease on the mound.

Now, with Game 2 of the series set to take place on Saturday, Blue Jays manager John Schneider made some sudden changes to his starting lineup as Toronto looks to find some offensive production against Rangers righty Cal Quantrill.

Blue Jays Make Sudden Ernie Clement Decision

Clement has struggled throughout the second half of the year after earning his first All-Star selection this season.

He went 0-for-3 on Friday night while starting at shortstop and has recorded just one hit over his last six games.

With that, Schneider is making a change and will keep Clement out of the starting lineup for Saturday’s contest. Josh Smith will step in and start at second base, while Andres Gimenez moves over to shortstop.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/19 B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw LF J. Soriano SP.”

Blue Jays 9/19 B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw LF J. Soriano SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 19, 2026

Clement’s 2026 Season

In his sixth MLB season, it’s debatably been his best, considering he was named an All-Star for the first time.

He’s appeared in 150 games for Toronto, and across 563 at-bats, he’s recorded 60 runs, 150 hits, nine home runs, and 48 RBIs while hitting .266 with a .373 slugging percentage and a .666 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is entering Saturday with a 76-78 overall record, and their backs are firmly against the wall at this point in the American League Wild Card race.

They sit two games back of a Wild Card spot, trailing both the Texas Rangers, who are one game back, and the Chicago White Sox, who hold the final spot.