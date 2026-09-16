Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden George Springer Decision During Tigers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have their backs up against the wall as they try to work their way into the American League postseason.

However, they haven’t done a great job handling their business as of late, as they’ve dropped each of their first two series games against the Detroit Tigers this week.

Now, ahead of Wednesday afternoon’s series finale, Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to make some sudden changes to his starting lineup after they seemed to find some consistency over the last week.

Blue Jays Announce Sudden George Springer Decision

Springer has been in and out of the lineup over the last month as he battled a lingering shoulder issue.

However, as of late, he’s been a consistent starter and has recorded at least one hit in five straight games, with three of those being multi-hit outings. He’s done it while batting second in the order.

Schneider is now deciding to make a change to that and is moving Springer from the two-hole to the cleanup spot instead.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/16 B. Bateman CF N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B G. Springer DH K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B E. Clement SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP.”

Blue Jays 9/16 B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

G. Springer DH

K. Okamoto 3B

J. Smith 2B

E. Clement SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw LF M. Scherzer SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 16, 2026

Looking at Springer’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season and sixth as a member of the Blue Jays, Springer has continued to be a productive player night in and night out when he’s in the lineup.

Springer has shifted from an everyday outfielder to more of an everyday DH, but has still carved out a consistent role in the lineup.

He’s played in 118 games this season and recorded 57 runs, 110 hits, 15 home runs, and 52 RBIs across 434 at-bats while batting .253 with a .746 OPS.