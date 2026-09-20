Toronto Blue Jays Make Sudden George Springer Decision During Rangers Series

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the weekend with high expectations for a massive series against the Texas Rangers with major Wild Card implications.

However, things haven’t gone as planned by any stretch, as they’ve dropped the first two games with the series finale scheduled for Sunday.

Despite that, the Blue Jays, who are now 76-79 on the season, still somehow sit just 3.0 games back of the final Wild Card spot held by the Chicago White Sox with seven games remaining.

Before Sunday’s game, however, Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up.

Blue Jays Make Sudden George Springer Decision

After starting at DH on Saturday and going 0-for-4 at the plate, Springer won’t start in Sunday’s finale.

Sean Keys will take over as the DH, while Kazuma Okamoto starts at third base and bats cleanup.

Here’s the full Blue Jays lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 9/20 B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B S. Keys DH J. Smith LF A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C E. Clement 2B S. Miles SP.”

Blue Jays 9/20 B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

S. Keys DH

J. Smith LF

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

E. Clement 2B S. Miles SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 20, 2026

Springer’s 2026 Season

In his 13th MLB season, Springer has taken a step back in his total workload and has moved almost exclusively into a DH role this season.

He’s 3-for-17 over his last five games and enters Sunday likely available off the bench, hitting .249 across 121 games with 57 runs, 111 hits, 15 home runs, and 53 RBIs while slugging .408 with a .731 OPS.

Blue Jays Right Now

While Toronto certainly doesn’t have the momentum on its side, if the team can string together six wins or even win out, it would give itself a legitimate shot to overcome the three-game deficit.

That said, that’s not an easy task, as the Blue Jays will begin a road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before concluding their season next weekend at home against the Cincinnati Reds.