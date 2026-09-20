Toronto Blue Jays Manager Provides Injury Update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

he Toronto Blue Jays lost the weekend series against the Texas Rangers but secured at least one win on Sunday with a 7-2 victory.

However, a concerning development occurred during the game when Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exited with a lower back injury.

He logged two at-bats in the game and recorded one hit before the Blue Jays replaced him in the fourth inning.

Blue Jays Manager Provides Update

After the game, the injury was obviously going to be a topic of conversation, and Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on Guerrero Jr.’s status and the overall severity of the injury.

“Just lower backs a little tight. It was kind of tight before the game,” Schneider said. “That play at first a couple days ago. That stretch… kind of felt it a little bit. Just being careful really. Hasn’t complained about it much. It was a little tight before the game so just wanted to be careful and hopefully he’s good for tomorrow.”

When asked why they didn’t scratch him at the start of the game, Schneider made it clear that Guerrero Jr. felt good enough to play.

“No he felt good enough too go. We kind of knew it was there so kind of just feeling it a little bit as he was swinging so got some treatment, hopefully he feels good tomorrow.”

John Schneider provides an update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who left Sunday’s game with lower back tightness. pic.twitter.com/t9SFe0qXjE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 20, 2026

Looking at the Blue Jays

Toronto improved to 77-79 with the victory and sits 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot with just six regular-season games remaining.

They’ll begin a road series against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday before wrapping up the season at home against the Cincinnati Reds next weekend.