Toronto Blue Jays Player Leading All Of American League In Hits This Season

On Friday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will open up a series with the New York Yankees (at home) in Canada.

The Blue Jays are coming off a 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (at home) on Wednesday.

Ernie Clement finished with one hit, one RBI and one walk.

Blue Jays Player Leading American League In Hits

With the season well underway, it’s worth pointing out that Clement currently leads all of the American League in hits (80) and doubles (19).

The 30-year-old is currently batting .304 with 80 hits, seven home runs, 27 RBI’s, 32 runs and two stolen bases in 68 games.

There is no question that Clement should make his first his career MLB All-Star Game this year.

Social Media On Clement

Here’s what people have been saying about Clement:

Gate 14 Podcast: “ERNIE CLEMENT OFF CRISTOPHER SANCHEZ. SEND THIS MAN TO THE ALL STAR GAME”

Talkin’ Baseball: “Ernie Clement has been Postseason Ernie for about a month now”

Sportsnet Stats: “Ernie Clement – Since June 6, 2025 (With Team Ranks) Hits 176 (1st) Extra Base Hits 57 (1st) Runs 90 (2nd) Total Bases 260 (2nd) Strikeout Rate 9.1% (1st)”

@JaysInsight: “Ernie Clement today : 1 HR 3 RBI 1 triple 2 hits What a game !”

MLB Stats: “Ernie Clement has emerged as one of the @BlueJays ’ more dependable hitters 🫡 2024: .263/.284/.408 (.692 OPS) 2025: .277/.313/.398 (.711 OPS) 2026: .304/.325/.464 (.789 OPS) 💪”

Clement was picked in the 4th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into their series with the Yankees as the third-place team in the American League East with a 33-36 record in 69 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games at home).