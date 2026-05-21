Blue Jays Predicted to Land All-Star Infielder via Trade

The Toronto Blue Jays will likely need to make some moves this summer to help qualify for the playoffs. Although they entered 2026 as an American League East contender, the Jays have struggled out of the gate. In fact, Toronto is currently five games under .500 and already 11.5 games out of first place.

Injuries have certainly plagued the Canadian club so far. Toronto has already seen nearly a dozen different key contributors spend time on the injured list so far this season. As a result, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden expects the Blue Jays to be buyers in the trade market. According to the former Major League Baseball exec, the team will have a winning record by July and look to add firepower.

While they could go in several directions, Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer is predicting that Toronto will ultimately land Ketel Marte from the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is hardly the first time that the Blue Jays have been linked with the three-time All-Star second baseman. Toronto was one of several clubs to be interested in acquiring Marte in the winter.

Although Arizona ultimately resisted moving the star, Rymer believes things could change this summer. At the moment, the Diamondbacks are in the middle of the pack in the National League West. If they do not make a serious run in the coming weeks, Arizona could very well look to trade the 32-year-old slugger. Marte still has $76 million remaining on his massive contract from 2027 through 2030.

Toronto Blue Jays Could use Ketel Marte in Their Lineup

So far this season, Marte’s statistics do not exactly jump off the page. For instance, the infielder is currently slashing just .235/.289/.413 in 45 games during the campaign. He is, however, beginning to heat up as temperatures in Arizona rise. Marte has collected 10 hits in his last 25 at-bats to raise his batting average over 20 points in just a week. He most recently went three for three with seven total bases on May 20.

Assuming the Toronto Blue Jays could add Marte, the former MVP candidate would add some much-needed firepower to the lineup. Toronto is currently averaging just 4.08 runs per game on the season. This particular figure is the seventh-lowest average in all of baseball.

The Diamondbacks star would likely slot in at second base for the Blue Jays if acquired. Utility man Ernie Clement has held down the position since Toronto let go of Bo Bichette, and Andres Gimenez moved over to shortstop. Clement could potentially take over for Gimenez if the Blue Jays want to have more offense. Toronto shortstops currently rank 20th in the league with a combined OPS of .662.

Toronto Will Have Competition for the Second Baseman

As Rymer points out, Marte does have some control over the situation. Because he just reached 10 years of MLB service and five consecutive seasons with the same team, the infielder has earned no-trade rights. Marte can essentially pick his next destination if Arizona were to put him on the trade block.

The Toronto Blue Jays will certainly have competition for the star’s signature. Several contending clubs would also be interested in Marte if he is available. The Boston Red Sox may become Toronto’s top competition for the infielder, assuming the divisional rivals turn things around. Boston was also heavily linked with Marte throughout the recent offseason.