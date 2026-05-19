Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade for Marlins’ $56 Million All-Star Starter in Recent MLB Mock

While it may be too early to be thinking about potentially league-altering trades, it’s never too early to speculate about which players across MLB could be on the move, and one name who has carried trade rumors for the past several years is Miami Marlins‘ starter Sandy Alcantara.

And things aren’t expected to change in 2026, as Alcantara is already being named as one of the top trade candidates in MLB ahead of the August trade deadline.

FanSided’s Mark Powell writes:

“It’s early, but Sandy Alcantara seems like the most likely player to be traded at the deadline. The Marlins are 9.5 games out of the NL East race, currently tied with the Nationals and Phillies. I do not see Miami winning that battle given the resources available to them. Ideally, this ownership group would invest in the roster, but that’s a longshot. Instead, the Marlins will do what they always do — dump proven, talented veterans to contending teams for cheaper prospect capital,”

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Could the Blue Jays Trade for Sandy Alcantara?

The Toronto Blue Jays have endured some injuries to their starting rotation this season, and the Marlins are definitely headed towards being sellers.

Patrick McAvoy then writes about where Sandy Alcantara could potentially land:

“This is much more of a pipe dream. If Alcántara is going to get traded, it would likely be closer to August. But the Blue Jays need a hurler now and Alcántara is a superstar. The Blue Jays should give the Miami Marlins a call.”

And Sandy appears to be back to his old self this season. Over 10 starts and 63.2 innings this season, Alcantara has an ERA of 3.53 with 45 strikeouts and a FIP of 3.50.

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Sandy Alcantara’s Fit with Blue Jays

After the news of Jose Berrios needing elbow surgery, and Shane Bieber not really close to returning, Toronto needs to make sure they don’t fall too far behind in the American League East, and they can do so by making a meaningful trade for another front-line starter, and Alcantara is a great option.

As McAvoy mentions, if the Marlins do offload from their former NL Cy Young in Alcantara, it would be closer to August’s deadline.

Either way, the Blue Jays are a team that is going to continue to be linked to various different pitchers as the MLB trade deadline and top candidates shake out over the next month or so. The Blue Jays are 21-26 and sit in third place in the American League East.

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