Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Intriguing Pitcher in Organization Before Rays Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday night.

Before the series opener, the Blue Jays quietly promoted an intriguing pitching prospect within the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Intriguing Pitcher Javen Coleman to Triple-A Before Rays Series

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X: “#BlueJays LH RP prospect Javen Coleman is heading up to AAA, as @_chaseford reported. The Jays have room for another strikeout lefty in the bullpen, so if Coleman handles the MLB ball well in AAA he’s got a shot at the big leagues this year.”

Coleman began the year on the IL. After being reinstated, the left-hander posted a 2.88 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 25 innings across 18 appearances.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Coleman in the 16th round (No. 490 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. However, he didn’t sign with Los Angeles, and instead played one more season at LSU.

Coleman signed with the Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent in June 2024. In 82 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ system, Coleman has posted a 2.83 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 130 strikeouts.

Clearly, whatever the Blue Jays have taught Coleman in his time with the organization has worked, as he struggled immensely in college. Back at LSU, Coleman posted a 5.72 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Toronto has the worst record in the American League East at 46-53. The club is 10 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division standings.

The Blue Jays are 4 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot. There are four teams between Toronto and Boston in the AL Wild Card standings: the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. Additionally, the Detroit Tigers are tied with the Blue Jays in the standings.