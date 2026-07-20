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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Intriguing Pitcher in Organization Before Rays Series

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Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays, who just promoted an intriguing pitching prospect within the organization.
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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Monday night.

Before the series opener, the Blue Jays quietly promoted an intriguing pitching prospect within the organization.

Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Intriguing Pitcher Javen Coleman to Triple-A Before Rays Series

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Javen Coleman has been promoted to Triple-A.

GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Javen Coleman #48 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Via The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X: “#BlueJays LH RP prospect Javen Coleman is heading up to AAA, as @_chaseford reported. The Jays have room for another strikeout lefty in the bullpen, so if Coleman handles the MLB ball well in AAA he’s got a shot at the big leagues this year.”

Coleman began the year on the IL. After being reinstated, the left-hander posted a 2.88 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP and 37 strikeouts in 25 innings across 18 appearances.

Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Javen Coleman has been promoted to Triple-A.

GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Javen Coleman #48 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Coleman in the 16th round (No. 490 overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. However, he didn’t sign with Los Angeles, and instead played one more season at LSU.

Coleman signed with the Blue Jays as an undrafted free agent in June 2024. In 82 2/3 innings in the Blue Jays’ system, Coleman has posted a 2.83 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP and 130 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays have promoted Javen Coleman to Triple-A.

GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Javen Coleman #48 of the of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at the Toronto Blue Jays Player Development Complex on February 20, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clearly, whatever the Blue Jays have taught Coleman in his time with the organization has worked, as he struggled immensely in college. Back at LSU, Coleman posted a 5.72 ERA with a 1.53 WHIP and 98 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

TORONTO, ON - JULY 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays flips the ball to Shane Bieber #57 to get Kyle Teel #8 of the Chicago White Sox out (not pictured) in the first inning during the game at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays flips the ball to Shane Bieber #57 to get Kyle Teel #8 of the Chicago White Sox out (not pictured) in the first inning during the game at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are coming off a 2-1 series loss to the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Toronto has the worst record in the American League East at 46-53. The club is 10 1/2 games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the division standings.

The Blue Jays are 4 1/2 games back of the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot. There are four teams between Toronto and Boston in the AL Wild Card standings: the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros. Additionally, the Detroit Tigers are tied with the Blue Jays in the standings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Quietly Promote Intriguing Pitcher in Organization Before Rays Series

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