Blue Jays Quietly Recall 519-Strikeout Arm With MLB Trade Deadline Looming

The Toronto Blue Jays dropped their first game in their series against the Chicago White Sox. With the MLB Trade Deadline looming, they have quietly recalled Lazaro Estrada. Fans will have to wait and see whether Estrada gets any game action in the current Blue Jays vs. White Sox series.

MLB insider and International Prospect expert, Francys Romero, announced the transaction in a social media post on Saturday morning.

“The Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada, per source,” Romero wrote. “He’s expected to be activated today.”

Lazaro Estrada’s Season So Far

This is not the first time that Estrada has been recalled to the big leagues.

On June 20th, he was activated from the 60-day injured list. Three days later, he was optioned to the Buffalo Bisons.

Before he was sent down, Estrada played in two MLB games. He recorded three strikeouts in 6.1 innings. Additionally, he recorded a 2.84 ERA in those contests.

Estrada has tremendous minor league experience. In 126 career games, he has recorded 519 strikeouts. He has primarily been used as a starter, with 85 of his minor league appearances being starts.

Additionally, he has done well in a reliever role. Estrada has earned three holds and four saves.

Blue Jays vs White Sox: It’s Do or Die

The Blue Jays have two games left in their current series against the White Sox.

In the AL East, a division filled with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and the Baltimore Orioles, the Blue Jays sit in last place. They are currently 11.5 games back of the division lead and 3.5 games back of the Wild Card.

This series against the White Sox is more important than any other series to date. Toronto needs to put the pedal to the metal to increase their playoff chances from where they are right now.

Every team will lose games; the key is to bounce back even better. For the Blue Jays, that will start on Saturday.

Toronto Blue Jays & the MLB Trade Deadline

The next two weeks will decide if the Blue Jays are buyers or sellers. There have been reports that they prefer to buy.

For all intents and purposes, that makes sense. After all, this is the team that made big moves in the offseason. The Blue Jays didn’t sign Dylan Cease, Kazuma Okamoto, Cody Ponce, and Tyler Rogers just to become sellers ahead of the trade deadline.

Some of the most talked-about names in MLB trade rumors are Tarik Skubal, Mason Miller, and Francisco Lindor. Are the Blue Jays going to be in on these players? It’s not likely.

It’s more likely that they pursue a few key but underrated targets that can improve their team today and into the future.

One way or another, the Blue Jays will be one of the top teams to watch, as their future hangs in the balance.