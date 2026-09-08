Toronto Blue Jays Receive Trey Yesavage Update During Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays fell 6-5 in their series opener against the Athletics on Monday night in the middle of a very close Wild Card race.

However, on a positive note, just before first pitch, Toronto received some positive news on right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, who continues to work his way back from a knee injury he suffered at the beginning of August.

Blue Jays Get Update on Yesavage

According to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet, Yesavage threw a successful 34-pitch bullpen session in Dunedin, Florida, on Monday. This marked his second pitching session in three days after he threw 23 pitches over the weekend and felt good.

The next step is for him to throw two innings against live hitters Thursday. If that goes well, his return to the Blue Jays does not seem too far off.

Trey Yesavage (knee) threw a 34-pitch bullpen in Dunedin, Fla. on Monday. Next step for him is two innings vs live hitters on Thursday. Shane Bieber (shoulder) extended his flat ground catch play to 75-feet on Monday in Sacramento. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) September 8, 2026

Yesavage’s 2026 Season

In his second MLB season, Yesavage has already become one of the most important pieces of the Blue Jays’ starting rotation.

He’s started 18 games for Toronto this year and posted a 5-5 record with a 3.65 ERA and 1.142 WHIP. He has also struck out 91 batters across 93.2 innings.

Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto is in an interesting spot, and losing games to teams at the bottom of the AL is far from ideal at this point in the season.

That’s something they’ve done on both Sunday and Monday, dropping games against the Kansas City Royals and Athletics.

The Blue Jays are now 72-73 overall and sit just one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot with 17 regular-season games remaining.