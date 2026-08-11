John Schneider Has Humorous Response to Blue Jays-Red Sox Bizarre Play

The Toronto Blue Jays were barely victorious in their first game against the Boston Red Sox. Not only that, but John Schneider’s reaction to the bizarre seventh-inning end is big Blue Jays news.

The Blue Jays leaned on the performances of Jameson Taillon, Charles McAdoo, and Simeon Woods Richardson to squeak out a 2-1 win on Monday night.

John Schneider’s 7-Word Reaction to Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 Victory

Schneider had many words to share about the strange ending to the seventh inning.

His initial seven-word reaction is certainly humorous.

“I’m glad we didn’t lose by one,” Schneider said via Sportsnet.

“What I was told was the rule is the rule,” Schneider continued. “It’s a timing play, so if the run scores from third, no matter what he did, tagging up or not, before the out is recorded at first, the run counts.”

“When that play happens again in the next 100 years, if it’s us, we will record the lead out at third,” Schneider revealed via The Athletic.

Schneider went on to describe some of the confusion that was experienced on the field and in the dugout during this seventh-inning fiasco.

“The inning was deemed to be over,” Schneider said. “Charlie Ramos waved off the run, so everyone assumed that was that. No one was given that opportunity to (appeal) based on the reaction from the four umpires.”

“Everyone was obviously affected by the call on the field of no run, so we didn’t have any kind of countermeasure.”

It was a bizarre end to a bizarre event on the field.

Simeon Woods Richardson & Charles McAdoo Come to the Toronto Blue Jays’ Rescue

The two Blue Jays call-ups from earlier in the day came up huge in Game 1.

Richardson filled in admirably following Taillon’s exit. He allowed four hits and a walk while striking out two.

McAdoo, on the other hand, extended his home run streak to five games. The third baseman had two at-bats and was walked on his second trip up to the plate.

Toronto Blue Jays & Where They Are in the Wild Card Race

Following Monday night’s victory, the Blue Jays are still 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card Position.

However, only the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians, and Baltimore Orioles stand between the Blue Jays catching up with the Texas Rangers for the final Wild Card spot.

Sadly, it’s just one game for the Blue Jays. They are going to need to string together a sizeable win streak to overtake any of the New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Red Sox, or Orioles in the AL East.

One thing is certain: the Blue Jays are going to make this interesting, regardless of what everyone else is predicting will happen.