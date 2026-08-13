John Schneider Sends MLB Strong Message After Series Win Over Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays are one win away from a four-game series sweep of the Boston Red Sox. The latest Blue Jays news involves a message that John Schneider is sending to all of MLB following the series victory.

The Blue Jays’ latest victory was a 6-4 win on Wednesday night. Toronto is up 3-0 in a four-game series, with their latest win giving them the series victory.

John Schneider Sends Message to the League With Latest Toronto Blue Jays Series Win

Don’t look now, but the Blue Jays are red-hot.

They are on a three-game winning streak, following series victories against the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, and Houston Astros.

That’s when Schneider delivered a message to the league about why the Blue Jays are a dangerous team right now.

“There are some young guys bringing some energy and some guys who have some things to prove,” Schneider said via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “That rubs off on everyone. It’s a good feeling right now.”

“Maybe the baseball gods are changing their minds about us after about 10 months.”

Schneider goes on to add that the feeling around the team is different now than it was, even a month ago.

“Right now, with who we have, you can kind of force some action,” Schneider revealed. “Even Ernie taking a stolen base there (in the second inning), just little things like that to where I think you can put pressure on the other team and get them on their heels a little bit and hopefully make some mistakes.”

“It’s a different feel, and we’re trying not to wait around for something to happen; we’re trying to make something happen.”

John Schneider on Paul Sewald Addition

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays added veteran reliever Paul Sewald.

Schneider had a few words to share about the 36-year-old pitcher.

“Veteran guy, we’ve seen him a lot, he’s had some really good years and kind of a weird down year this year,” Schneider said via Sportsnet. “We’re at the point looking for a little bit of stability. It’s tough to find a (player) who’s been around in the big-leagues and been in some big spots at this time of year.”

“It’s been kind of a weird year for him keeping the ball in the park. We’re just going try to tighten up some matchups for him.”

Looking At the Toronto Blue Jays’ Playoff Chances

After their latest victory, Fangraphs gives the Blue Jays a 15.1 percent chance of making the playoffs.

That’s not nothing.

Following their 6-4 victory over the Red Sox, they have won their series with a game to spare. They have leapfrogged the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East, who lost on Wednesday night.

Toronto is 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card position occupied by the Texas Rangers. Only the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, and Cleveland Guardians stand between the Blue Jays and taking over the Rangers’ playoff spot.

Suddenly, August baseball just got way more important for the Blue Jays.