Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old After Major Career Change

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 13-3 loss on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Intriguing 27-Year-Old

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Blue Jays signed an intriguing player to a Minor League deal.

Tyson Shushkewich of Blue Jays Nation wrote: “The #BlueJays have signed pitcher Beau Philip to a MiLB deal per the tracker. Was an infielder early in pro career but moved to the mound in 2024. Has spent the past 2 years in Indy Ball. 5 relief appearances, 3.60 ERA with 8 K’s this season.”

Phillip was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft (out of Oregon State) by the Atlanta Braves.

The Rome Emperors wrote (on August 2, 2024): “Ahead of tonight’s contest the Atlanta #Braves promoted RHP Adam Maier from Low-A Augusta to the High-A #Emperors. Additionally, Beau Philip has been released from the Rome roster.”

While getting called up to the MLB will be a long shot, Phillip is a player worth watching after his big change from infielder to pitcher.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 30-34 record in 64 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-14 in 31 games at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 6/6 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF B. Fisher SP”

Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are currently 31-33 in 64 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and have gone 12-18 in 30 games on the road).

Via Underdog MLB: “Orioles 6/6 T. Ward DH G. Henderson SS A. Rutschman C P. Alonso 1B C. Mayo 3B L. Taveras CF C. Cowser RF B. Alexander LF J. Holliday 2B K. Bradish SP”