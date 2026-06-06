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Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old After Major Career Change

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home) in Canada.

They are coming off a 13-3 loss on Friday.

Toronto Blue Jays Sign Intriguing 27-Year-Old

GettyKazuma Okamoto (not pictured) #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced during a press conference alongside Ross Atkins, General Manager of the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on January 6, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Blue Jays signed an intriguing player to a Minor League deal.

Tyson Shushkewich of Blue Jays Nation wrote: “The #BlueJays have signed pitcher Beau Philip to a MiLB deal per the tracker. Was an infielder early in pro career but moved to the mound in 2024. Has spent the past 2 years in Indy Ball. 5 relief appearances, 3.60 ERA with 8 K’s this season.”

Phillip was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Draft (out of Oregon State) by the Atlanta Braves.

The Rome Emperors wrote (on August 2, 2024): “Ahead of tonight’s contest the Atlanta #Braves promoted RHP Adam Maier from Low-A Augusta to the High-A #Emperors. Additionally, Beau Philip has been released from the Rome roster.”

While getting called up to the MLB will be a long shot, Phillip is a player worth watching after his big change from infielder to pitcher.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays come into Saturday as the fourth-place team in the American League East with a 30-34 record in 64 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 17-14 in 31 games at home).

Underdog MLB wrote: “Blue Jays 6/6 G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B J. Sánchez LF E. Clement 2B B. Valenzuela C K. Okamoto 3B A. Giménez SS M. Straw CF B. Fisher SP”

Orioles Right Now

GettyAdley Rutschman #35 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates his two-RBI double against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Orioles are currently 31-33 in 64 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games (and have gone 12-18 in 30 games on the road).

Via Underdog MLB: “Orioles 6/6 T. Ward DH G. Henderson SS A. Rutschman C P. Alonso 1B C. Mayo 3B L. Taveras CF C. Cowser RF B. Alexander LF J. Holliday 2B K. Bradish SP”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Sign 27-Year-Old After Major Career Change

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