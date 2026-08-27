Toronto Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star Pitcher During Royals Series

The Toronto Blue Jays have split the first two games of their series against the Kansas City Royals.

On Thursday, they’ll wrap up the series with a rubber match featuring recently acquired right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, who will make his second start since joining the Blue Jays earlier this month.

Toronto is dealing with several injuries in its starting rotation, with both Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage sidelined. On Thursday, the Blue Jays added a former All-Star pitcher to help provide some depth.

Blue Jays Sign Former All-Star Pitcher

After the Colorado Rockies recently released Michael Lorenzen, the veteran right-hander has reportedly signed with the Blue Jays and already has a locker ahead of Thursday’s matchup against the Royals.

“Michael Lorenzen, recently released by the Rockies, has signed with the Blue Jays and has a locker in the clubhouse this afternoon,” Shi Davidi of Sportsnet said. “He gets a pro-rated portion of the major-league minimum, with Colorado responsible for the remainder of his $8m salary this season.

Michael Lorenzen, recently released by the Rockies, has signed with the Blue Jays and has a locker in the clubhouse this afternoon. He gets a pro-rated portion of the major-league minimum, with Colorado responsible for the remainder of his $8m salary this season. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) August 27, 2026

Lorenzen’s MLB Career

Lorenzen is in his 12th MLB season and has built a lengthy career since making his debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015.

He spent seven seasons with Cincinnati before joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2022 and the Detroit Tigers in 2023, when he earned his lone All-Star selection.

Lorenzen has struggled this season, going 3-11 with a 7.08 ERA across 25 starts with the Rockies. He’s recorded 82 strikeouts while leading the league in earned runs and hits allowed.