Blue Jays Named Top Landing Spot for $120 Million Star Slugger

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to make a major splash in free agency this winter. After reaching the 2025 World Series, Toronto disappointingly missed the playoffs this season. Injuries were a major issue for the Blue Jays in 2026. In fact, few Major League Baseball clubs endured more setbacks on the campaign. Nevertheless, the team’s offense was the main problem.

Because of this, Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins will target multiple new players for his lineup. More specifically, the team needs a new corner outfielder and second baseman. With this in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller is now naming Toronto as the top landing spot for Teruaki Sato. As the reporter points out, Atkins will have options, but the Japanese star is the best choice.

“There are other, non-Sato options out there, of course, most notably Randy Arozarena via free agency and/or Steven Kwan via trade,” writes Miller. “But the former will already be 32 by Opening Day, and the latter does nothing to solve the problem Toronto had with slugging this season. Signing Sato to play DH and perhaps occasionally man a corner outfield spot could be Toronto’s path back to October baseball.”

Miller technically put the New York Mets above the Toronto Blue Jays in the chase for Sato. Nevertheless, New York’s ability to sign the Japanese slugger seemingly hinges on Bo Bichette opting out of his deal with New York. The veteran infielder, however, is widely expected to remain with the Mets going forward.

Toronto Blue Jays Have the Available Funds to Sign Teruaki Sato

Sato is regarded as one of the top hitters available this offseason. In fact, Miller’s colleague Joel Reuter recently predicted that the slugger will earn the third-biggest contract in free agency this year. The Japanese star is projected to receive a six-year, $120 million deal in the near future. He recently slashed an eye-popping .306/.383/.609 this season with the Hanshin Tigers.

While $120 million is a lot of money, the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to spend this winter. As Miller points out, Atkins is shedding some significant salaries soon. George Springer, Shane Bieber, and Max Scherzer are all set to be free agents. The trio earned a combined $45 million in 2026.

As bad as the Toronto Blue Jays were this season, the situation would have been much worse if Atkins had not signed Kazuma Okamoto last winter. The star Japanese slugger led the team in practically every offensive category in 2026. Toronto should be going back to Japan to land Sato this offseason.

Toronto Will Face Competition in Chase for Slugger

This is not the first time that the Toronto Blue Jays were linked to Sato. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith recently reported that Atkins and Co. will likely explore the Asian market to strengthen his roster. Along with the power hitter, Toronto is expected to be in the mix for Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira as well.

The Blue Jays, however, will have plenty of competition for Sato. Along with the Mets, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are all likely to enter the sweepstakes for the reigning Japan Central League MVP.