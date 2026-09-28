Blue Jays Targeting 40-Home Run Star Japanese Slugger

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins will look to add offense this winter. Despite entering 2026 with extremely high hopes, Toronto has disappointingly missed the playoffs. Hitting has undeniably been the team’s biggest issue. In fact, the Blue Jays have averaged just four runs per game and hit 152 home runs this year. Both of these particular figures are the lowest in Major League Baseball.

As a result, Atkins is expected to target sluggers in the offseason. More specifically, Toronto will be looking to add a corner outfielder and a second baseman. It was recently revealed that the Blue Jays will likely eye Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki and Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Brandon Lowe. Both of these players would certainly make sense for Atkins.

Another star player the Toronto Blue Jays are now being linked with is Teruaki Sato. Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith is reporting that Atkins is expected to return to the Asian market this winter. Toronto previously had success in landing Cody Ponce (South Korea) and Kazuma Okamoto (Japan) in last year’s free agency. The reporter also claims that the Blue Jays are linked to Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira.

“While Sato has primarily played third base this season, he also has experience as a corner outfielder and his offensive numbers — 37 home runs and a 1.012 OPS — can’t be ignored,” writes Nicholson-Smith. “The Blue Jays have early interest in those two among others; the question is how serious that interest becomes and to what extent it’s reciprocated.”

Toronto Blue Jays Will Face Intense Competition for Teruaki Sato

Sato, 27, is arguably the top hitter in Nippon Professional Baseball. He previously hit 40 home runs and slashed .277/.345/.579 in 2025. While certainly impressive, the slugger actually improved his hitting numbers this season. The slugger has slashed .315/.392/.620 during the current campaign. He also collected three hits in 10 at-bats (all doubles) at the 2026 World Baseball Classic this past spring.

The Toronto Blue Jays will obviously not be the only team interested in Sato. In fact, it was reported in May that the Philadelphia Phillies were already scouting him nearly a year before he potentially hits free agency. It has since been revealed that the New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers were also interested in the slugger.

An upcoming contract for Sato is currently somewhat difficult to predict. Nevertheless, some are suggesting that his MLB deal could exceed $100 million. The versatile power hitter is widely regarded as a top-five free agent this winter. It remains to be seen if the Toronto Blue Jays are willing to enter a serious bidding war for Sato.

Toronto Will Have Extra Funds Soon

The Toronto Blue Jays are, however, expected to shed some significant salary soon. Veteran outfielder George Springer is not expected to return to the club next season. Starting pitchers Max Scherzer and Shane Bieber may not be re-signed by Atkins either. If so, Toronto would save about $43 million heading into the 2027 season.

Landing Sato could be a difficult task for the Blue Jays. Despite this, they clearly need a serious boost with their offense. Atkins previously bet that Okamoto would adjust well to MLB pitching. Now, the star’s four-year, $60 million deal looks like a solid piece of business by Toronto. Sato is considered to be even better than the current Blue Jay.