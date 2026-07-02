Blue Jays Urged to Land $51 Million Pitcher With 3.31 ERA

The Toronto Blue Jays and general manager Ross Atkins will be looking to strengthen the team ahead of the trade deadline. At the moment, the reigning American League champions are 11 games back in their division. They are, however, just three games back of a wild card spot.

While the Blue Jays could use the market to address several needs, starting pitcher may very well be the team’s focus. If so, ESPN’s David Schoenfield is urging Toronto to target Kansas City Royals ace Michael Wacha. According to the reporter, various injury issues within the organization open the door for just about any deal. He also specifically points to underperforming offensive stars on the team, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer.

Nevertheless, starting pitching remains a serious concern for the Toronto Blue Jays. Although Atkins has several options in this position, Schoenfield believes that “Wacha is the player Toronto should go after” in the trade market. The Royals starter continues to enjoy his time in Kansas City. So far this season, the veteran has posted a 3.31 ERA, 2.8 WAR, and a league-leading 108.2 innings pitched.

Along with continuing to perform well into his 30s, Wacha would also not be a rental for the Blue Jays. The 35-year-old starter is currently under contract through the 2027 season. He also has a relatively reasonable $14 million club option for 2028. While Wacha is raking in $18 million this season, he is just the 37th-highest paid starting pitcher in baseball.

Toronto Blue Jays Exec Would Likely Love to Land Michael Wacha

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Atkins recently revealed that the Toronto Blue Jays were targeting starting pitching. According to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson, Atkins claimed that he was confident in his current group of starters. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays exec admitted that “you can never have enough” pitching.

Although Atkins may be publicly backing his current group of starters, statistics do not lie. Toronto’s rotation currently has a combined 4.43 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. These particular figures rank 19th and 21st among all MLB teams at the moment. Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage are the only regular Blue Jays starters who have an ERA under four.

Shane Bieber currently has a 6.00 ERA in his first two outings since returning from injury. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer also recently landed back on the injured list due to back spasms. The veteran starter has posted a 10.23 ERA in just six total starts this season.

Toronto Will Have Competition for Starting Pitcher

Because Wacha is tied down beyond 2026, the Toronto Blue Jays would have to fork up a serious offer to land the veteran. This is where Atkins could be hesitant to strike a deal. Heading into the 2026 season, Toronto had the 15th-best prospect pipeline in baseball. This was, however, with the World Series-tested Yesavage leading the way.

The Blue Jays will also face plenty of competition in the Wacha sweepstakes. Several other clubs, including the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, are also in the market for a quality starting pitcher. Chicago was specifically linked to both Wacha and Royals teammate Seth Lugo back in early June.