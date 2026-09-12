Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Faces Harsh Reaction From Home Fans Amid Struggles

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. appeared to be turning around his dismal season as the calendar flipped to September, but his struggles game to a head in Friday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays lost 7-4 as Guerrero went 1-for-4, including a flailing strikeout that drew the ire of some home fans. The Blue Jays are struggling to remain in playoff contention, while Guerrero is trying to break out of his season-long slump at the plate.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Faces Boos at Home

The Blue Jays were already trailing 6-o in the third inning when Guerrero had a chance to get his team back in the game. With runners on first and third and one out, Guerrero looked lost while reaching for a pitch well off the plate to strike out.

As reporter Keegan Matheson noted, some Toronto fans voiced their displeasure.

“Chris Bassitt just turned Vladimir Guerrero Jr. inside-out with a 71.7 mph curveball for strike three,” Matheson wrote in a post on X. “Another handful of boos from #BlueJays fans as Guerrero walks back to the dugout.”

Some members of the local media have been turning on Guerrero as well. Just one year after he helped lead the Blue Jays to Game 7 of the World Series, Guerrero became a target for radio host JD Bunkis of Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

Bunkis noted that Guerrero has hit into 19 double plays, the second-worst in the majors.

“This is a disaster,” Bunkis said. “I don’t even think people are really accounting for what a disaster it is that in year one of a $500 million contract he’s been this bad… so to do this now, devastating.”

“This guy has hit into 19 double plays this season, second most in all of Major League Baseball… that’s the story of Vladdy’s season. He’s been a rally killer, and it absolutely hurts his team.”

Blue Jays Running Out of Time for Playoff Hopes

The Blue Jays remain 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the American League after their loss on Friday. After the Blue Jays lost this week’s series against the Athletics, George Springer said he believes his team is still well-positioned to sneak into the posteason and make a run.

“We’re right there,” Springer said, per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com. “All you want is a chance in September.”

The Blue Jays have been making some roster changes, designating offseason addition Jesus Sanchez for assignment. As The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon noted, Sanchez failed to provide much benefit to the team on the field or at the plate.

“Sánchez had a clear role on a Jays team starved for power this year,” Bannon wrote. “With Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s struggles, George Springer’s up-and-down, injury-filled campaign and Addison Barger’s injury, the Jays could stomach some below-average defence if Sánchez provided thump. With just one homer and a .656 OPS in the second half, though, Sánchez’s offensive potential hasn’t flashed enough recently to stick on a Jays team still hoping for the playoffs.”