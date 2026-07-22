TRADE: Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Moved In Astros-Royals Deal

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Canada.

They are down 0-2 in the series after dropping Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Moved

UPDATE: The deal is official.

The Royals wrote (via X): “We have acquired RHP Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros for minor league RHP Max Martin.”

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Houston Astros had traded a former Blue Jays pitcher to the Kansas City Royals.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros are trading reliever Nate Pearson to the Kansas City Royals, sources tell @TheAthletic”

Pearson has gone 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

He had been in the middle of his first year with Houston.

Looking At Pearson

Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career in Toronto.

Following the Blue Jays, Pearson had a stint with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Astros.

The 29-year-old has gone 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 139 career games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news: