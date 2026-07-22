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TRADE: Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Moved In Astros-Royals Deal

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 09: Nate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after walking Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros to load the bases at Minute Maid Park on May 09, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (at home) in Canada.

They are down 0-2 in the series after dropping Tuesday’s game by a score of 12-2.

Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Moved

GettyNate Pearson #55 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on May 28, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

UPDATE: The deal is official. 

The Royals wrote (via X): “We have acquired RHP Nate Pearson from the Houston Astros for minor league RHP Max Martin.”

Also on Wednesday, news came out that the Houston Astros had traded a former Blue Jays pitcher to the Kansas City Royals.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic wrote: “The Astros are trading reliever Nate Pearson to the Kansas City Royals, sources tell @TheAthletic”

Pearson has gone 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 16 games this season.

He had been in the middle of his first year with Houston.

Looking At Pearson

GettyNate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Pearson was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career in Toronto.

Following the Blue Jays, Pearson had a stint with the Chicago Cubs before joining the Astros.

The 29-year-old has gone 10-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 139 career games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyStarting pitcher Nate Pearson #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays works the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: Former Toronto Blue Jays 1st-Round Pick Moved In Astros-Royals Deal

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