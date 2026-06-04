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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Acquiring 5-Year MLB Player

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays played the second game of their series with the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.

The Blue Jays lost by a score of 7-3.

Also on Wednesday, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a trade with the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Simeon Woods Richardson from the Twins in exchange for cash considerations!”

MLB World Reacts

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Target Field on July 13, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

Mitch Bannon: “The #BlueJays are acquiring Simeon Woods Richardson from the Minnesota Twins, sources tell The Athletic. The former Jays top prospect, sent to Minnesota in the José Berríos trade, is coming back. SWR was DFA’d by the Twins a few days ago”

Aaron Gleeman: “Twins send Simeon Woods Richardson back to the Blue Jays just short of five years since acquiring him from Toronto in the José Berríos trade. They had one week to trade, waive, or release Woods Richardson after designating him for assignment on May 30.”

Arden Zwelling: “Blue Jays are still working through their pitching plan for Thursday vs Atlanta. Simeon Woods Richardson isn’t expected to join the team in time for that game, per manager John Schneider.”

@loperbloss: “I have a feeling that Simeon Woods-Richardson is going to be sneaky good with the Jays…”

@JacksonLloyd: “Good luck to Simeon Woods Richardson moving forward Gave the Minnesota Twins 2 solid seasons as a back-end starter Am curious on the pathway his career takes”

@JaysClubhouse: “Despite his struggles this season, Woods Richardson across 2024–25 put together two seasons as a reliable MLB starter: 244.2 IP, 224 K, 94 BB, 1.29 WHIP and a 4.13 ERA over 51 starts. Consistent, durable, competitive around the zone. For a 24–25 year old still sharpening his stuff, solid overall.”

GettySimeon Woods Richardson #24 of the Minnesota Twins reacts in the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 21, 2026 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyBrandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run on the base paths against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park on June 3, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Blue Jays are currently 29-33 in 62 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League East.

They have won four out of their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Acquiring 5-Year MLB Player

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