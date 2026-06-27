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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Announcing Deal With Athletics

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TORONTO, ON - APRIL 26: General manager Ross Atkins of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to the media before introducing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 before his MLB debut later tonight against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre on April 26, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Texas Rangers (in Candada).

They lost by a score of 7-4.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Deal With Athletics

GettyHayden Juenger #70 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 31, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland.

After Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

They wrote: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired C Owen Carapellotti from the Athletics in exchange for RHP Hayden Juenger.”

Juenger was picked in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

This season, the 25-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two games.

Social Media Reacts

GettyHayden Juenger #76 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day at the Toronto Blue Jays Spring Training facility on February 22, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Pat Malacaro: “RHP Hayden Juenger ends his #Bisons tenure the modern era leader in Games Pitched, 178, and sixth in Strikeouts, 251.”

A’s Communications: “The Athletics have acquired right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league catcher Owen Carapellotti. To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Brett Harris has been designated for assignment”

Keegan Matheson: “News: #BlueJays have acquired Single-A catcher Owen Carapellotti from the Athletics for RHP Hayden Juenger.”

@TheBlueJaysHub: “The Blue Jays have traded RHP Hayden Juenger to the Athletics in exchange for Single-A Catcher Owen Carapellotti, per sources. Juenger was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 23rd.”

@McCoolJake: “Juenger was DFA’d earlier this week to clear a roster spot, so the Jays flipped him instead of losing him for nothing on waivers.”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 27: Sean Keys #20 of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the field against the Texas Rangers during their MLB game at Rogers Centre on June 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Announcing Deal With Athletics

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