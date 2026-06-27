TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Toronto Blue Jays Announcing Deal With Athletics

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the Texas Rangers (in Candada).

They lost by a score of 7-4.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Deal With Athletics

After Saturday’s game, the Blue Jays announced that they had made a trade with the Athletics.

They wrote: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired C Owen Carapellotti from the Athletics in exchange for RHP Hayden Juenger.”

Juenger was picked in the 6th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

This season, the 25-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Pat Malacaro: “RHP Hayden Juenger ends his #Bisons tenure the modern era leader in Games Pitched, 178, and sixth in Strikeouts, 251.”

A’s Communications: “The Athletics have acquired right-handed pitcher Hayden Juenger from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league catcher Owen Carapellotti. To make room on the 40-man roster, infielder Brett Harris has been designated for assignment”

Keegan Matheson: “News: #BlueJays have acquired Single-A catcher Owen Carapellotti from the Athletics for RHP Hayden Juenger.”

@TheBlueJaysHub: “The Blue Jays have traded RHP Hayden Juenger to the Athletics in exchange for Single-A Catcher Owen Carapellotti, per sources. Juenger was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on June 23rd.”

@McCoolJake: “Juenger was DFA’d earlier this week to clear a roster spot, so the Jays flipped him instead of losing him for nothing on waivers.”

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